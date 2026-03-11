Jill Biden vows to 'set the record straight' in upcoming memoir about Biden presidency, exit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former first lady Jill Biden is speaking out about her husband, former President Joe Biden, and his decision to exit the 2024 presidential race following mounting pressure from Democrats in a new memoir set to be released in June, The Associated Press (AP) reported Wednesday.

The former first lady told the AP that the memoir would be a "reflection of my four years as first lady."

Her memoir, "View from the East Wing: A Memoir," will be published June 2.

"It was kind of cathartic for me to write it, and I wrote about all the, you know, sometimes painful — but other times, most of it really beautiful moments that Joe and I shared during his presidency," she told the AP.

JILL BIDEN'S EX-HUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DEATH OF WIFE

The former first lady said in a video posted to Instagram that she wanted to "set the record straight."

She added, "Parts of this story have been told, but not all of it."

"I have put things in perspective," the former first lady told the AP. She said the book offers a "more balanced view" of her husband's time in office.

JOSH SHAPIRO REVEALS KAMALA HARRIS DIDN'T WANT COLLABORATIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH HER VP, DISLIKED HER OWN JOB

Joe Biden exited the 2024 White House race in July 2024, just months before the election, after weeks of pressure from members of his own party following a rough debate performance against then-candidate Donald Trump.

The former president and first lady haven't spoken on the decision much, but have fired back at questions about his health. The former first couple spoke to "The View" in May 2025.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Joe Biden endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place at the top of the ticket the same day he decided to exit the race. Harris went on to lose to now-President Trump in November after running a historically short 107-day campaign.

Harris has written her own account of the campaign, a memoir titled "107 Days," which also details her conversations with the former president and her feeling like leaving the decision in the hands of Biden was reckless.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP