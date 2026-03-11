CNN’s Abby Phillip wrongly claims New York City ISIS-inspired terror attack was ‘against’ Mayor Zohran Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN’s Abby Phillip falsely stated on Tuesday that the alleged ISIS-inspired terror attack in New York City over the weekend was "against" Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"Two Republicans say Muslims don’t belong here after an attempted terror attack against New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the House Speaker, Mike Johnson, says nothing, really, to condemn those comments," Phillip told CNN viewers, appearing to trip over her words as she went to a commercial break.

In reality, the attack is being investigated as an "act of ISIS-inspired terrorism" that was targeted at anti-Islam protesters outside Mamdani's Gracie Mansion mayoral residence. Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were charged with material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and use of a weapon of mass destruction.

NYC TERROR PROBE: HOMEMADE IEDS SET OFF IN ‘CONTROLLED DETONATION’ AT STORAGE FACILITY, SOURCE SAYS

Both men are U.S. citizens. One suspect’s parents are naturalized U.S. citizens from Turkey, while the other suspect’s parents are naturalized U.S. citizens from Afghanistan.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A guest later on Phillip's program pointed out that the attack was targeted against protesters, not the mayor himself.

"To frame it as an anti-Muslim attack would actually completely reverse what happened," guest Joe Borelli said.

Mamdani, the first Muslim mayor of New York City, has described the attempted attack as "terrorism" but did not reference radical Islam in his initial public remarks.

MAMDANI AVOIDS ‘RADICAL ISLAMIC TERROR’ PHRASE AFTER ISIS-INSPIRED NYC ATTACK, ECHOING OBAMA-ERA DEBATE

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee declared in a post on X Monday that "Muslims don’t belong in American society," and later defended his remarks as Democrats condemned them. Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., has posted similar rhetoric in the past.

Speaker Johnson, responding to questions about Ogles on Monday, sounded the alarm about the threat of Sharia law in the U.S., warning that it is in direct conflict with the tenets the U.S. was founded on.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Panreck, Stephen Sorace, Elizabeth Elkind and Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.