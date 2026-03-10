Fox Nation’s ‘Jesus Crown of Thorns’ builds to explosive, betrayal-fueled finale

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The final chapter of Jesus’ earthly ministry unfolds in the third and final season of Fox Nation's "Jesus Crown of Thorns," as the road to the cross begins with political intrigue, prophecy and betrayal in Jerusalem.

Four brand-new episodes coming to the Fox Nation platform on March 13 will focus on the pivotal final days before the crucifixion — from secret plots and mounting pressure from Rome to the Last Supper, Judas’ betrayal and the trials that sealed Jesus’ fate.

Before Christ declared, "It is finished," the world would witness betrayal by a disciple, political maneuvering by Roman and Jewish authorities and a series of events that would forever alter the course of history.

Season three opens as Passover approaches and tensions rise in Jerusalem. High Priest Caiaphas and Annas quietly conspire to arrest Jesus with the help of Judas Iscariot, while Roman Governor Pontius Pilate arrives in the city for a festival — only to be met with mounting unrest.

The tension deepens in episode two as Pilate's wife awakes from a disturbing dream, casting an ominous shadow over the unfolding events.

That sense of foreboding intensifies as Jesus gathers his disciples for the Last Supper, washes their feet, and predicts the betrayal that will soon set his fate in motion.

Despite protests among them, one slips away to meet the religious leaders who will soon seal Jesus' fate.

The third episode, "Before the Rooster Crows," marks the moment betrayal becomes reality, as Judas leads Temple guards to Jesus in Gethsemane, where he is arrested under the cover of darkness.

After the other disciples flee, Jesus is arrested and taken to the High Priest Caiaphas’ house, where a trial unfolds before the Sanhedrin Council.

The fourth and final episode, "Behold the Man," brings the political drama to its peak.

Condemned by religious leaders who lack the authority to carry out a death sentence, Jesus is brought before Pontius Pilate, who hesitates, deflects and ultimately presents the crowd with a choice that will echo through history.

As Barabbas is released and the weight of betrayal overwhelms Judas, the path to crucifixion becomes unavoidable.

To watch the final episodes of "Jesus Crown of Thorns," subscribe to Fox Nation.