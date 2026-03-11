Kathie Lee Gifford calls out 'viciousness' on 'The View,' says everyone seems 'miserable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kathie Lee Gifford called out "The View" during a podcast on Monday and said there was a "viciousness" now that she felt wasn't there when she used to go on the ABC talk show.

"I used to be able to go on 'The View' and talk to Joy and Whoopi and a lot of the other people there. Debbie Matenopoulos and I are still good pals. And I never had a problem with anybody because they weren't trying to, I don't know, proselytize everything. I share my faith, but I don't say, 'You’re going to go to hell if you don’t —,' I don’t do that. You know, I want people to have a little more heaven in their life than hell," Gifford said during the "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" podcast, hosted by Tomi Lahren.

Lahren asked if she felt like it would be the same if she went on "The View" today and said the show and the network, ABC, have changed a lot.

The podcast host stated that she grew up watching ABC News, and used to love watching "The View."

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD SAYS GOD ‘MADE ME FAMOUS’ SO SHE COULD BE ‘BOLD’ ABOUT JESUS

"Yes, but you know what I mean then about the viciousness," Gifford said. "That part has changed. And it’s sad, because I mean, everybody seems like they’re just miserable people now. Nobody thinks, ‘I may make people miserable just talking the way we’re talking,’ but nobody will ever confuse me with a miserable person."

Gifford added, "I have joy personified." Lahren agreed that it felt like a lot had changed.

Gifford used to host "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee," as well as part of NBC's fourth hour of the "Today" show. She recently wrote a new book, "Nero & Paul," the latest installment in her "Ancient Evil, Living Hope" trilogy, co-written with Bryan M. Litfin, Ph.D., which explores whether gaining power and popularity leads to happiness and fulfillment.

JOY BEHAR CLAIMS UNDER OBAMA THERE WAS 'NOTHING TO MAKE FUN OF' FOR COMEDIANS

A representative for "The View" did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The co-hosts of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin, regularly speak out against the Trump administration during the show.

Guest hosts have been filling in for Griffin, who is on maternity leave, and have challenged the liberal hosts with their support for President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The co-hosts themselves have acknowledged the show has shifted in tone, with Behar saying in 2022 that they changed a lot after Trump took office.

"I think that this show really took a change when Trump got in, 'cause we used to have more laughs before he got into office," Behar said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's good material for comedians, but I mean he became so scary as a leader, whatever he is, as somebody who is such a threat to democracy, that it became very important that we convey what we felt and thought and read about to the audience. And so it became a completely different show. But that's what happens," Behar said.