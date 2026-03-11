Graham Platner claims voters concerned over trans athletes are 'manipulated by billionaires'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner suggested that opposition to transgender athletes in female sports was a result of an "out-of-state billionaire" agenda.

Last week, Platner spoke on Slate's "Death, Sex & Money" podcast where he was asked by host Anna Sale about the topic being an ongoing issue for Democratic politicians such as Maine Gov. Janet Mills. Platner admitted that it's an issue that he can't take "seriously" because he considers it "propaganda."

"It is this whole campaign is funded by a billionaire not from Maine...The anti-trans campaign in Maine," Platner said. "It's funded by an out-of-state billionaire to make sure that we have this discussion, and we don't talk about raising his taxes. That's why it exists."

As an example, Platner recalled wrestling girls in high school in 2003 and "nobody cared" at the time.

"There was no uproar. And that's wrestling. That's about as like actual violence," Platner said, though he added he "won" all the fights he had with girls.

"So your response is you are being manipulated by billionaires by asking me about this instead of asking me about access to rural healthcare?" Sale asked.

"Quite literally," Platner responded.

A referendum to bar biological male athletes in female sports will be on the Maine ballot this November following the efforts of the Protect Girls Sports in Maine organization last month.

Maine became the focus of transgender women in sports after Mills sparred with President Donald Trump over his threats to cut off federal funding if she refused to follow his executive order protecting girls' sports.

"We'll see you in court," Mills responded.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, "We get it’s hard for Democrats to admit that there’s no logic or common sense to letting biological men play in women’s sports, but conjuring up made-up conspiracy theories isn’t making them seem any less crazy."

Platner has faced several controversies ahead of his Senate primary campaign. In October, he revealed a skull tattoo on his chest that resembles the "Totenkopf," a symbol of the SS, or Schutzstaffel, under Adolf Hitler.

He's also come under scrutiny for old social media posts where he referred to himself as a "communist" and argued that if people "expect to fight fascism without a good semi-automatic rifle, they ought to do some reading of history."