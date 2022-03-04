Will Cain responds to Stacey Abrams' 'absurd' Ukraine comparison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain told "Fox & Friends" that it is absurd that Stacey Abrams has compared her efforts in Georgia on voting rights to Ukrainians battling Russian invaders. The gubernatorial candidate was mocked online Thursday after comparing herself and progressive Democrats to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his people fighting off a Russian invasion.

WILL CAIN: I guess the best way to characterize people who do this is to say they are largely on the left with the Democratic Party developing verbal tics that they repeat ad nauseam. Hey, it is very effective, simplicity and repetition work in the human brain. But everything is a fight for democracy to the point where we reach absurdity where she cast herself in the role of heroic defender of democracy.

These people that say democracy is under attack almost never confront someone who asks how. So let me invite Stacey Abrams to "Fox & Friends" on the weekend. I will do my best to block out more than a three-minute segment. I will do my best to convince the producers, this is worthy of a ten-minute debate. And I and Pete and Rachel will talk to Stacey Abrams about how exactly democracy is under attack. And I think that conversation would be instructive for America. If her position is so morally sound, I think she will absolutely walk all over the three of us.

