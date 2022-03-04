Russia attacks Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant: LIVE UPDATES
Russian forces opened fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest such plant in Europe, early Friday morning. Fighting throughout Ukraine continued for an ninth day Friday.
President Biden will meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö Friday at the White House as the Nordic country mulls a closer relationship and even joining NATO amid the invasion of Ukraine.
More than 50% of Finns support joining NATO for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted in the country, according to Reuters. In January, only 28% were in favor of it.
The two men "will discuss the U.S.-Finnish defense relationship, which is very strong and in fact complements Finland's close partnership with NATO," White Hose press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters before the meeting.
Tech employees in Ukraine are pleading for tougher sanctions on Russia, saying lives are being lost by the minute.
"Force your governments and senators to act more severely," a JustAnswer employee, who wished to remain anonymous for safety, told FOX Business. "We do not have days or weeks to wait as they talk."
"People are dying nonstop every single minute here," the JustAnswer employee said. "We are losing lives."
Russian forces opened fire at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar, early Friday morning, starting a fire and sparking concerns of a nuclear disaster on the level of Chernobyl.
Ukraine's nuclear authority announced later Friday morning, however, that the fire had been extinguished, the power units remained intact, and no changes in radiation had been detected. Even so, the plant had fallen into Russian hands.
Ukrainian member of parliament Oleksandra Ustinova weighs in on how the United States and Europe can help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion.
"[Russia's] logic of this war is to increase missile and air strikes on civilian infrastructure, large cities and civilians. Only closed skies will abruptly stop the escalation. It is time for Western partners to take responsibility for the end of the war," said an adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry shared photos it said were of destroyed Russian military vehicles.
"The enemy hides his equipment among the houses of civilians. Robbing shops," the ministry tweeted, adding that Russian troops could see their vehicles were turned into "scrap metal, and knows that the same fate awaits him! Glory to Ukraine."
Ukrainian mother Olena Gnes discussed Thursday what Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions are in the Ukraine war on "The Ingraham Angle."
Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he is "deeply concerned" after a fire started at a building at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant because of a Russian attack.
"Spoke with #Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal; @IAEAorg's monitoring and in close contact with #Ukraine's nuclear regulator and operator. I appeal to parties to refrain from actions that can put NPPs in danger."
Ukraine's State Emergency Services said Friday morning that the fire had been extinguished.
"According to the State Emergency Service, at 6:20 a.m. a fire in the Zaporizhzhya NPP training building in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims," Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly been targeted for assassination three times since Russian troops invaded his country last week. According to a report from Times of London, Zelenskyy sidestepped the attempts on his life after Russian individuals who oppose the war fed intelligence about the planned attacks to Ukrainian government officials.
"I can say that we have received information from [Russia’s Federal Security Service], who do not want to take part in this bloody war," Ukraine Secretary of National Security and Defense said on Ukrainian television, according to the Times.
“Europe needs to wake up. The biggest nuclear power plant in Europe is on fire right now. Russian tanks are shooting at the nuclear blocks. These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers, so they know what they are shooting at.
They have prepared for it. I am addressing all Ukrainians, all Europeans and everyone who knows the word Chernobyl, who knows many casualties were inflicted by the explosion on the nuclear plant. This was a global catastrophe and its consequences were battled by hundreds of thousands of people. Tens of thousands had to be evacuated and Russia wants to repeat that and is already repeating it, but 6 times bigger.
Europeans, wake up please. Tell your politicians, Russian forces are shooting at the nuclear plant in Ukraine. Zaporizka nuclear plant city of Energodar. There are six energy blocks there. Six. In Chernobyl one energy block had exploded.
We have gotten in touch with our leaders, partners, I have already spoken to Charles Michel, Olaf Scholz, Andrzej Duda, President Biden. We have contacted head of IAEA, Grossi and also Prime Minister Johnson. We are issuing a warning, no country has ever shot at nuclear blocks except for Russia.
First time ever. For the first time ever in our history, in the history of human kind, the terrorist country has reverted to nuclear terror. Russian propaganda had warned in the past to cover the world in nuclear ash. Now this isn’t just a warning, this is real.
We don’t know for sure what the results of this fire will be, we don’t know when the explosion will happen or, God willing, not going to happen. Nobody can know or calculate for certain, but our boys have always kept the nuclear plant safe.
We made sure no provocations could happen. We made sure no one could go there or access it. We made sure no one could plant bombs there. Plant bombs and keep the world hostage to nuclear catastrophe.
We must stop Russian soldiers now. Immediately call your politicians. Ukraine is 15 nuclear blocks, if there is an explosion it is the end for everyone. End to Europe. Its the evacuation of entire Europe. Only immediate action can stop the Russian troops. Do not let Europe die in the nuclear catastrophe.”
Russian artillery fire is blasting Ukraine's largest nuclear plant, sparking a fire, hours after international atomic regulators warned combat at the facility could wreak havoc, according to Ukraine authorities.
Video posted to Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, early Friday local time appeared to show a projectile landing outside the facility, creating a large fireball.
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, tweeted that Russian forces were "firing from all sides" on the facility.
"Fire has already broken out," he wrote – a claim that appears to be supported by grainy livestream video. "If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl."
