Russia attacks Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant: LIVE UPDATES

Biden to meet Finnish president as Finland considers closer ties with NATO

President Biden will meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö Friday at the White House as the Nordic country mulls a closer relationship and even joining NATO amid the invasion of Ukraine.

More than 50% of Finns support joining NATO for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted in the country, according to Reuters. In January, only 28% were in favor of it.

The two men "will discuss the U.S.-Finnish defense relationship, which is very strong and in fact complements Finland's close partnership with NATO," White Hose press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters before the meeting.