Seven of Meghan McCain's most fiery moments on 'The View'

For over three-and-a-half years, Meghan McCain served as the lone conservative voice on ABC's "The View." She was often at the center of some of the show's most tense moments as she clashed with her liberal co-hosts on the talk show's "hot topics."

With McCain announcing Thursday she is leaving the show at the end of the month, here are some of her most fiery moments on the program.

Meghan McCain: Media thinks only way to be a good Republican is becoming a Democrat

McCain blasted the mainstream media on Feb. 16, saying they believe "the only way to become a good Republican is to be a Democrat" during a segment reacting to former President Donald Trump’s acquittal in his second Senate impeachment trial.

McCain was responding to co-host Sunny Hostin, who slammed Republicans who voted to acquit Trump in the Senate.

"If that’s the truth [about Republicans], then the Democratic Party is the party of socialism and late-term abortions and cancel culture and no responsibility or ramifications for any of your actions," McCain retorted.

"I can’t keep coming on TV every day saying that [Republicans] are all Nazis and Hitler salutes and whatever," McCain said. "It’s just not intellectually honest."

Meghan McCain: 'Defund the police ... was the stupidest thing I ever heard'

McCain slammed Democrats over their support for movements to "defund the police," while saying that it was also "the biggest gift that Republicans have ever been given."

Responding to co-host Sara Haines ' claim that Republicans use "defund the police" as a messaging strategy against Democrats, McCain argued that Republicans didn't actually come up with the term, it was the "stupidest" thing she had ever heard, and that Democrats "kowtow" to people on Twitter and in the media when it comes to those types of messages.

"So the biggest gift that Republicans have ever been given is the term 'defund the police.' And let's make it very clear: Republicans didn’t come up with that. I thought it was the stupidest thing I ever heard when I first heard it being used," she said.

Meghan McCain flames US athlete Gwen Berry over anti-American protest: 'It's not about you!'

McCain flamed U.S. athlete Gwen Berry over her controversial protest against the American flag and the national anthem during an awards ceremony at the U.S. Olympic trials.

McCain relayed a story her father, the late Sen. John McCain , told her about his time as a POW during the Vietnam War. She said that one of her dad's cell mates, Mike Christian, sewed a makeshift American flag into his prison uniform so he and his fellow prisoners could say the Pledge of Allegiance every day.

"So excuse me if I don't think some of these athletes are representing America in the same way," she added. "I will die on this hill that it is not appropriate or patriotic to go to a foreign country where you're supposed to be representing America, and act like it's just about you. It’s not about you, it’s about all of us."

'The View' goes off the rails as Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain clash over Biden's treatment of press

McCain and Goldberg clashed last month during a heated discussion over President Biden's treatment of the press following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin .

Goldberg turned the focus to Trump, claiming she never saw him apologize to any reporters, unlike Biden.

"With all due respect, I don’t care," McCain interrupted, to which Goldberg responded, "Let me just finish what I'm saying."

"With all due respect, I don't care if he's apologizing. He just embarrassed himself. And he looks like Trump," McCain said.

"I don't care that you don't care! Just hear what I'm saying!" Goldberg yelled, to which McCain yelled back, "Well I don't care that you don't care Whoopi, so we're even!"

‘The View’ erupts when Joy Behar tells Meghan McCain she ‘did not miss’ her during maternity leave

Co-host Joy Behar once declared during a heated exchange that she "did not miss" McCain during her maternity leave from the show.

"This is why you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave, you missed me so much. You missed fighting with me," McCain said amid the back-and-forth with Behar.

"I did not. I did not miss you," Behar said.

"That’s so nasty, I was teasing," McCain responded, as she grew visibly annoyed. "That’s so rude."

Meghan McCain lashes out at Joy Behar on 'The View': 'Part of your job is to listen to me'

McCain and Behar once got so heated that Whoopi Goldberg had to jump in to keep the dialogue moving in a productive direction.

While discussing former President Trump 's immigration policy and the resignation of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in 2019, McCain interrupted Behar and got personal.

"Give a Nicaraguan a house? We've had a bunch of liberal guests who do not want to send in aid at all," McCain said to Behar.

Behar replied, "I'll listen to you, let me just finish."

"Part of your job is to listen to me," McCain scoffed with a flip of her long blond mane. "Just saying."

"So here's the deal. Here's what's not gonna happen today: We're not going to do this," Goldberg said. "Everybody gets a conversation piece, everybody gets to say their piece, and we don't need to comment if we don't like what we're hearing. Just let folks talk."

The moment was later lampooned on Saturday Night Live.

'The View' blows up after Meghan McCain compares the 'Squad' to Marjorie Taylor Greene

McCain compared the " Squad ," a far-left group of Democratic congresswomen, in May to controversial right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , R-Ga.

McCain responded to Hostin's claim that Greene is "the face of the Republican Party" when she exclaimed, "If she is the face of the Republicans, then the ‘Squad’ is the face of the Democrats."

"I think that’s taking a lot more action against a crazy person than I would say the Democrats are doing on the left," McCain added. "If she is the face of the Republicans, then the 'Squad' is the face of the Democrats. I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy on to what’s happening on the left, because, quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled. They're red-pilled when they see the blatant bias in the media, because the media doesn’t want the ‘Squad’ to look bad. They just want [Greene] to look bad."

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum & Brian Flood contributed to this report.