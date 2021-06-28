Meghan McCain: 'Defund the police ... was the stupidest thing I ever heard'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain slammed Democrats Monday over their support for movements to "defend the police," while saying that it was also "the biggest gift that Republicans have ever been given."

Responding to co-host Sara Haines' claim that Republicans use "defund the police" as a messaging strategy against Democrats, McCain argued that Republicans didn't actually come up with the term, it was the "stupidest" thing she had ever heard, and that Democrats "kowtow" to people on Twitter and in the media when it comes to those types of messages.

"Democratic strategists are very concerned about how effective the terminology ‘defund the police’ has been when it comes to voting, and voting in primaries," McCain said, adding that the possible win by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City showed that candidates who ran on "defund the police" platforms "didn't get anywhere."

Adams, a former captain in the New York City Police Department, made law and order a central platform of his campaign for mayor. Standing in opposition to his fellow far-left progressive Democrats and vowing to fight the rising crime rate in New York, Adams declared he was "the face of the new Democratic party."

"I think it’s important for Republicans to understand that Democrats kowtow to a Twitter audience a lot of times. They kowtow to people in the media. And it has been shown that statistically that if Twitter were a voting block, it would be the second most liberal … congressional district in the United States," McCain said.

"So the biggest gift that Republicans have ever been given is the term 'defund the police.' And let's make it very clear: Republicans didn’t come up with that. I thought it was the stupidest thing I ever heard when I first heard it being used," she added.

"Facts are stubborn things. There is a huge homicide crisis in the country, and whether or not AOC likes it, it’s OK for people to be concerned about a homicide spike. And I think that's going to be very effective going into the midterms," McCain said, referencing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., claim over the weekend that the concern from people over rising crime rates amounted to "hysteria."