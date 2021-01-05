‘The View’ erupts when Joy Behar tells Meghan McCain she ‘did not miss’ her during maternity leave

"The View" co-host Joy Behar declared during a heated exchange on Tuesday that she "did not miss" colleague Meghan McCain during her recent maternity leave.

McCain, an anti-Trump conservative who returned to the ABC News gabfest on Monday after giving birth roughly three months ago, regularly feuds with liberal panelists. The show didn’t have a conservative voice during much of her absence, as Behar and her fellow progressives typically agreed on the topics du jour.

It didn’t take long for the panel to revert back to bickering when they didn’t see eye to eye on the current state of the Republican Party.

Whoopi Goldberg pondered aloud if the GOP should break into two separate groups, conservatives and Trump supporters, and asked for feedback on the idea.

Behar said the Democrats might have infighting between moderates and the far-left, but declared the GOP issues to be more damning.

"The Republican Party is in much more trouble right now," Behar said as McCain interrupted, "Are you kidding me?"

"Excuse me, am I done? I’m not done," Behar shouted.

"It’s just, that’s completely inaccurate. You have AOC fighting right now about whether or not she’s going to end up primarying Chuck Schumer, coming out and not saying she has the full support of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. You have ‘The Squad’ that’s coming out very intensely, very angry that Biden hasn’t filled his cabinet with more progressives. Bernie Sanders also coming out saying he’s angry," McCain said. "The idea that there isn’t fighting within the Democratic Party as well is…"

Behar then interrupted, declaring she was "talking about traitors."

McCain shot back, "This is why you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave, you missed me so much. You missed fighting with me."

"I did not. I did not miss you," Behar said.

"That’s so nasty, I was teasing," McCain responded, as she grew visibly annoyed.

"That’s so rude," McCain said.