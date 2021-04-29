Sunny Hostin: 'Disappointed' to see Scott 'used' by the GOP this way

Sonny Hostin, co-host of "The View," praised President Biden's tone in his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday, but said she was "disappointed" in the Republican rebuttal delivered by Sen. Tim Scott, S.C. because she feels like he was "used" by his party.

"He was chosen because he is the only Republican Black senator," Hostin charged. "And he knows that."

Hostin said she was "very disappointed" in Scott for using "buzz words" like "socialism" and for saying "you shouldn't teach white children about racism because it makes them feel like oppressors." That, Hostin, said, is "the Republican ideology right now." Like her co-host Joy Behar, Hostin added that she was "disappointed" that Scott said America is not a racist country "without also talking about the systemic racism that is also plaguing our country."

In his now much-talked about Republican response, Scott said that while he had experienced racism in his lifetime, he believed wholeheartedly that America is not a racist country. He added how proud he was that his family worked their way up "from cotton to Congress."

But Behar also lectured Sen. Scott about not knowing the difference between calling America racist, and declaring that America has systemic racism.

"Yes, maybe it’s not a racist country," Behar said. "Maybe Americans, the majority, are not racist. But we live in a country with systemic racism," Behar continued. "The fact that Tim Scott cannot acknowledge this is appalling. How can you go out there and say that when you just said two minutes ago that you were the object and the victim of discrimination?"

Asked about Scott's assertions about America and racism in an ABC News interview on Thursday, Vice President Harris concurred with the senator, but added a caveat.

"First of all, no, I don't think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today," she said.