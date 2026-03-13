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'Access Hollywood' canceled after 30 years

The NBC entertainment show may be in part remembered for infamous Trump tape

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
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NBCUniversal is pulling the plug on "Access Hollywood" after nearly 30 years as part of its broader plan to tamp down its syndicated programming.

"NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations," NBCUniversal executive Frances Berwick said in a statement. "The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years and we’re very proud of the teams behind them."

Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and Zuri Hall were the show's hosts.

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Mario Lopez at Upfronts

NBCUniversal announced it was canceling "Access Hollywood" after nearly 30 years. Mario Lopez was among its hosts. (Zach Dilgard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Access Hollywood" first launched in 1996 and had a notable roster of anchors and correspondents throughout its decades-long run, including Pat O'Brien, Nancy O'Dell, Billy Bush, Jeff Probst, Shauna Robinson, Maria Menounos and Natalie Morales.

While the program covered the latest entertainment news and gossip about Hollywood's biggest stars, perhaps "Access Hollywood" is best known for being swept up in presidential politics during the 2016 election.

BILLY BUSH RIPS NBC OVER ‘ACCESS HOLLYWOOD TAPE FIRING: THEY ‘SACRIFICED ME’ FOR POLITICAL GAIN

In what was widely dubbed an October surprise, The Washington Post published the now-infamous "'Access Hollywood' tape" from 2006 that captured a crass hot mic conversation between Donald Trump, who at the time was host of NBC's "The Apprentice," and Billy Bush while on a bus.

On the leaked tape, Trump was caught bragging about his ability to seduce women, telling Bush, "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab 'em by the p----. You can do anything."

Access Hollywood tape

A still from the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape capturing crude comments Donald Trump made in 2005 that resurfaced during the height of the 2016 election.  (Screenshot/NBC)

The tape caused absolute panic within the Republican Party, sparking condemnation from members of Trump's own party and calls for him to drop out of the the presidential race grew. Trump famously chalked up the conversation as "locker room talk" but issued an apology. 

While many thought the tape would upend his candidacy, Trump ultimately persevered and defeated Hillary Clinton in the election just days later. Notably, Bush was fired as co-host of "Today" as a result of the explosive leak.

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Hillary-Clinton-Donald-Trump

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was forced to address the "Access Hollywood" tape during his second debate with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. (Rick Wilking-Pool/Getty Images)

Other programs being canceled in addition to "Access Hollywood" are "Karamo" and "The Steve Wilkos Show."

The cancellation comes just weeks after the NBCUniversal announced that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will end later this year.

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Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

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