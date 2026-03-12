Expand / Collapse search
Far-left podcaster Jennifer Welch says Joe Biden 'f---ed us so hard' after failing to charge Trump

'I've Had It' podcast host blamed Biden and Merrick Garland for delayed DOJ investigation she says enabled Trump's 2024 victory

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
"I've Had It" podcast host Jennifer Welch claimed former President Joe Biden "f---ed us" by not prosecuting President Donald Trump while he was in office.

Far-left podcaster Jennifer Welch said former President Joe Biden 'f---ed' the country after he and former Attorney General Merrick Garland failed to prosecute President Donald Trump.

The "I've Had It" host voiced her frustrations with the Trump administration on "Choice Words with Samantha Bee" on Thursday but admitted that her anger also extended to the former Democratic president for failing to stop him.

"And then my brain goes to "g--d---" it, Joe Biden f---ed us," Welch said. "He f---ed us so hard. Oh my God. Because Merrick Garland should have prosecuted him, right?"

MEHDI HASAN SAYS HE WILL 'NEVER' FORGIVE BIDEN FOR NOT WEAPONIZING DOJ TO PUT TRUMP ON TRIAL BEFORE ELECTION

Jennifer Welch during GLAAD media event

Far-left podcast star Jennifer Welch attacked former President Joe Biden for not prosecuting President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

She called it "unfathomable" that Trump was re-elected after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and his subsequent legal battles.

"[T]hat's where I go, Joe Biden f---ed us," Welch said. "You f---ed us so hard. You f---ed us. And I like Joe Biden. I was so excited when he won. But he had one important appointment, who you appointed to be attorney general. You should have said, 'Look, you're going to be independent, but if you're not interested in putting the people who paid for this in jail.'" 

Welch then called out the Department of Justice's (DOJ) failure to hold any of the "funders" and "planners" for Jan. 6 accountable.

"And so like after that, the fact that the DOJ didn't take that seriously, that Biden didn't tell Garland full tilt, follow the law, follow the facts, but Jack Smith wasn't appointed for two years," she said. "That's where ... did he do the CHIPS Act? Did he do the Infrastructure Act? Did he do all of those things? Yes. And all of those are great. But the biggest threat now is that we had fascism at the door."

'I'VE HAD IT' PODCAST HOSTS FEAR TRUMP WILL BE SURPASSED BY MORE 'DIABOLICAL' SUCCESSOR

Trump shakes hands with Biden

Other Democrats have blamed Biden's failure to prosecute Trump as the reason behind Trump's election victory. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office for comment but did not immediately hear back. 

Garland announced in 2022 that he was tapping Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate alleged attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results. Although Garland said his decision at the time was based on Trump announcing his bid for the presidency, some Democrats have said the Jan. 6 committee findings should have been more than enough to launch an investigation. 

They have since blamed the slow prosecution for Trump's victory in 2024.

JILL BIDEN VOWS TO 'SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT' IN UPCOMING MEMOIR ABOUT BIDEN PRESIDENCY, 2024 EXIT

Joe Biden speaks at event

Biden was reportedly also frustrated with former Attorney General Merrick Garland over moving too slowly with a case against Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Though Welch primarily supports Democratic candidates, she has called out party leaders like Senate Minority Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for failing to stop Trump's agenda.

Last month, she claimed Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was committing "political suicide" by calling on the Democratic Party to be more "culturally normal."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

