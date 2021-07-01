Meghan McCain to quit ‘The View’: report

Meghan McCain will announce on Thursday that she is walking away from her role as the token conservative on ABC News’ "The View," according to the Daily Mail.

McCain regularly feuds with her liberal co-hosts. She had her first child with husband Ben Domenech last year.

"We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave," a source from ABC News' parent company, Disney, told the Daily Mail.

McCain and "The View" did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Daily Mail reported she will announce her exit on Thursday and depart the program at the end of July with two years remaining on her contract.

The outspoken 36-year-old joined the daytime gabfest in 2017 and has emerged as a prominent conservative voice in the media landscape. She regularly feuds with liberal colleagues Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on air.

The Daily Mail reported that Goldberg, Behar and Hostin were kept in the dark about her decision to exit the show. Other co-hosts such as Sara Haines and Ana Navarro were also "not yet aware that Meghan has resigned" as of Thursday morning, according to the report.

This is a developing story, more to come…