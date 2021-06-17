'The View' goes off the rails as Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain clash over Biden's treatment of press

"The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain clashed Thursday during a heated discussion over President Biden's treatment of the press following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The discussion, which revolved around Biden's lashing out at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins after she asked him a question, deteriorated as Goldberg angered McCain by comparing Biden's clashes with the press to former President Donald Trump's.

"Part of my problem with the Kaitlan Collins moment is that just because Trump was so bad it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior. What he just did was 100% Trumpy," McCain said after Goldberg asked for her reaction to Collins' clash with Biden. "I think I would just like a little intellectual consistency. If Trump had done that, we would be screaming at the top of our lungs in one way or another."

Following Biden's clash with Collins, he spoke to reporters again before boarding Air Force One, where he apologized for being "such a wise guy." He then continued to criticize the press, saying, "You never ask a positive question."

"Well it’s the press’ job to speak truth to power," McCain said. "Just because Biden has gotten a pass so far, which he has and continues to do, it’s in no one’s best interest to treat him like it’s state TV."

Goldberg turned the focus to Trump, claiming she never saw him apologize to any reporters, unlike Biden.

"With all due respect, I don’t care," McCain interrupted, to which Goldberg responded, "Let me just finish what I'm saying."

The two began talking over each other, becoming more frustrated.

"With all due respect, I don't care if he's apologizing. He just embarrassed himself. And he looks like Trump," McCain said.

"I don't care that you don't care! Just hear what I'm saying!" Goldberg yelled, to which McCain yelled back, "Well I don't care that you don't care Whoopi, so we're even!"

The show abruptly went to a commercial break with McCain and Goldberg apologizing to each other once it returned.