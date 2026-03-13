James Carville tells Stephen A Smith Democrats 'do not know how to talk to young men'

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Democratic strategist James Carville admitted members of his party struggle to resonate with young, male voters during a conversation with sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday.

On his "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville asked Smith how the Democratic Party could better reach the demographic.

"I'm a Democrat," Carville said. "We do not know how to communicate with young men."

"You might be the best person in the world communicating with young men," he told Smith. "Give advice to Democratic strategists… how do we reconnect with young men? What should we be doing?"

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The discussion came as Democratic strategists and political analysts have increasingly debated why the party lost the 2024 presidential election ahead of the upcoming midterm election in November.

Smith responded by urging politicians to return their focus to everyday issues affecting working Americans.

"Let's get back to talking about the economy. Let's get back to talking about safety in the streets," Smith said. "Let's get back to talking about job creation, job preservation..."

He added that political leaders should speak directly to Americans focused on supporting their families.

"Let's speak the language of the average American citizen that's out there trying to survive and feed their family every day," Smith said. "Let's speak to those people as opposed to a portion of the LGBTQ+ community or woke culture or canceling somebody because they got a fact wrong, or they said somebody's name wrong."

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Smith ended by re-emphasizing the need for Democrats to speak to young men more about the economy and jobs.

In May 2025, Democrats launched a $20 million initiative known as the "Speaking with American Men" (SAM) project to study how the party can better communicate with male voters after Democrats lost significant ground with men in the 2024 election.

Carville, who helped guide Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign, has recently warned that Democrats risk losing ground with younger voters if their messaging does not shift toward economic concerns.

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Smith is one of ESPN's most recognizable commentators and hosts his own political podcast, "Straight Shooter." He recently ended circulating rumors that he would run for president as a Democrat in 2028.

"I don't think I'm running... because I got to give up my money," he told Sean Hannity on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast.

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"Let me put presidential aspirations to bed," Smith said. "If I have to give up my money, it's not happening."