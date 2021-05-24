'The View' blows up after Meghan McCain compares the 'Squad' to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sparks flew on Monday's broadcast of "The View" after co-host Meghan McCain compared the "Squad," a far-left group of Democratic congresswomen, to controversial right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

McCain responded to co-host Sunny Hostin's claim that Greene is "the face of the Republican Party" when she exclaimed, "If she is the face of the Republicans, then the ‘Squad’ is the face of the Democrats."

The segment began with co-host Whoopi Goldberg asking each of the hosts about Greene's recent comments seemingly equating being forced to wear a mask to Jews being forced to wear a star in Nazi Germany. Goldberg asked McCain why the Republican Party wasn't reprimanding Greene for making those kinds of statements.

"I can’t stand Marjorie Taylor Greene. I think she’s a crazy person. I've said that over and over again. But she has been stripped of her committees. She has absolutely no legislative power in Congress whatsoever," McCain said. "Juxtaposed, when Ilhan Omar said that Jewish people had hypnotized the world and it was all about the Benjamins, she's still on the Foreign Relations Committee, and she's able to dictate our foreign policy in the United States of America, so what do you expect Republicans to do?"

"I think that’s taking a lot more action against a crazy person than I would say the Democrats are doing on the left," McCain added. "If she is the face of the Republicans, then the 'Squad' is the face of the Democrats. I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy on to what’s happening on the left, because, quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled. They're red-pilled when they see the blatant bias in the media, because the media doesn’t want the ‘Squad’ to look bad. They just want [Greene] to look bad."

Goldberg ended the segment, citing a commercial break, with both continuing to bicker inaudibly.

Once the show resumed, Goldberg had McCain finish her point, in which she said anti-Semitism on the left is more insidious and harder to spot than on the right.

Goldberg then attempted to challenge McCain over Omar remaining in her positions, arguing that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., quickly reprimanded her. McCain jumped in, saying that Omar still has power because she wasn't removed from her committees, unlike Greene, who was removed earlier in the year following other controversies.

Later in the segment McCain again emphasized her desire to see the same energy put into actions against Jews from the left, to which co-host Joy Behar responded she resented McCain's rhetoric. She stated that she had been on the show talking about anti-Semitism for 25 "freaking" years and that McCain didn't need to tell her what to say. She added that McCain should show her respect because of the length of time she had been on the show.

Goldberg ended the segment, seemingly annoyed, by telling her co-hosts to stop arguing.