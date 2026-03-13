Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

War With Iran

Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' after obliterating nearly '90 percent' of regime missiles

President tells Brian Kilmeade US is ready to escort oil tankers if 'needed' as blockade holds

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Trump vows relentless strikes on Iran as terror attacks rattle US Video

Trump vows relentless strikes on Iran as terror attacks rattle US

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, President Trump addressed a string of recent terror attacks on U.S. soil and said the Pentagon is prepared to escalate strikes if Tehran widens the conflict or threatens the Strait of Hormuz.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump revealed more plans for the war with Iran, vowing to continue "decimating" the regime over the coming days and touting the mission as "ahead of schedule."

"We had no idea it would be this far ahead. We’ve knocked out close to 90% of their missiles," Trump said in an interview that aired Friday on the "Brian Kilmeade Show."

The president said the U.S. has taken out the majority of Iran’s missiles and drone manufacturing sites, adding that the military is "hitting them harder than anybody’s been hit since World War II."

BEFORE-AND-AFTER SATELLITE IMAGERY OFFERS A RARE LOOK AT DAMAGE INSIDE IRAN

Trump monitors military operation against Iran.

President Donald Trump sits at a table monitoring military operations during Operation Epic Fury against Iran at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 2. (The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images)

While Trump did not provide a specific timeline for the conclusion of what he called an "excursion," he said the U.S. has "virtually unlimited ammunition."

The president also said the U.S. is prepared to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary to protect oil shipments. The Iranian Navy has claimed responsibility for a series of strikes on commercial vessels transiting the strait.

TRUMP WARNS OF IRANIAN 'SLEEPER CELLS' AS CANADA ACCUSED OF HARBORING REGIME OPERATIVES

The disruptions have sent oil prices soaring. Trump said the U.S. would escort the vessels "if we needed to," adding that pressure on Iran would increase this week.

Smoke and flames rise at the site of airstrikes on an oil depot in Tehran on March 7, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, prompting Iranian retaliation with missile attacks across the region and intensifying concerns about disruption to global energy and transport.

Strikes on the Iranian leadership, the IRGC, and Iranian naval vessels and oil infrastructure have roiled the markets. ( Sasan / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP SUDDENLY SEEMS ANXIOUS TO END THE WAR AS AMERICAN CASUALTIES MOUNT AND IRAN FINDS WAYS TO HIT BACK

"We've already damaged them so badly it would take years for them to ever rebuild," Trump said, adding, "And we're going to be hitting them very hard over the next week."

The military campaign has already resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian officials named his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the next supreme leader. Trump criticized the decision in remarks this week.

The new supreme leader released a statement Thursday vowing that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the war ends and warning neighboring countries that U.S. military bases must be removed.

Donald Trump standing as an Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case at Dover Air Force Base.

An Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of U.S. Army Reserve soldier Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, of White Bear Lake, Minn., who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, past President Donald Trump during a casualty return, Saturday, March 7 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a post on Truth Social Friday, Trump alluded to further imminent action, writing, "Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth."

He continued, writing, "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today."

The United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury after nuclear negotiations with Tehran failed, a move Trump cited as justification for the military campaign.

President Trump has a warning for Iran Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue