Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani backs out of CBS interview after network chief Bari Weiss boosted criticism of him on X: report

The NYC mayor had been 'averse' to an interview over critical coverage from The Free Press

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
close
Mamdani facing backlash for dining with Hamas sympathizer over hero officers Video

Mamdani facing backlash for dining with Hamas sympathizer over hero officers

An NYPD chief recounts the moment he ran toward a possible bomb threat near Gracie Mansion as critics question the mayor’s response and dinner invitation to an anti-Israel activist.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly has backed out of an interview with CBS News over a social media post made by the network's editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Vanity Fair reported Thursday that Mamdani was having discussions to sit down with Robert Costa on "CBS Sunday Morning" but had been "averse" to appearing on the Weiss-run network in the wake of critical coverage he had received from her digital outlet, The Free Press.

However, sources told the magazine that Weiss' apparent endorsement of fiery remarks made Feb. 28 by Iranian journalist, activist and new CBS News contributor Masih Alinejad, who slammed the mayor's condemnation of Operation Epic Fury against the Iranian regime, was the final straw.

WHITE HOUSE BALKS AT NEW CBS STAFFER OVER LIZ CHENEY TIES

Zohran Mamdani, Bari Weiss

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly backed out of a CBS News interview after network editor-in-chief Bari Weiss appeared to endorse criticism of him on X. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)

"Mr. Mamdani, you are more than welcome to come to one of my safe houses," Alinejad said during CBS News' breaking news coverage of the conflict.

"Where were you when they sent killers here in New York City? You were crying for your aunt because she has stopped using the subway for simply — in an illusionist statement you made saying she didn't feel safe, for wearing a hijab. Really? I stopped using subways because of the would-be assassins being sent to beautiful New York City by the Islamic Republic," she continued, before urging Mamdani to shift his "hatred" away from President Donald Trump.

CNN REPORTER DELETES POST FALSELY CALLING MAMDANI ‘TARGET OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE’ IN LATEST FOUL-UP

Iranian activist Masih Alinejad sits onstage during a panel discussion at an international security conference.

Iranian civil rights activist Masih Alinejad slammed Mamdani's denunciation of Operation Epic Fury against the Iranian regime, a sentiment Weiss appeared to endorse. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS ON MAMDANI OVER REPORTS HIS WIFE LIKED PRO-OCTOBER 7TH POSTS: 'THIS IS WHO THEY ARE'

Weiss reacted to her comments using a fire emoji, something a source told Vanity Fair was the "nail in the coffin" for a Mamdani interview.

"Bari and her people have a clear ax to grind with him," a former CBS producer told Vanity Fair. "It's not just Zohran. It's really hard now to get people to come on CBS."

Neither CBS News nor Mamdani's office responded to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Bari Weiss

Bari Weiss was tapped by new Paramount owner David Ellison to become editor-in-chief of CBS News last fall. (Michele Crowe/CBS News via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

Close modal

Continue