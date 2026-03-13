Mamdani backs out of CBS interview after network chief Bari Weiss boosted criticism of him on X: report

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Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly has backed out of an interview with CBS News over a social media post made by the network's editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Vanity Fair reported Thursday that Mamdani was having discussions to sit down with Robert Costa on "CBS Sunday Morning" but had been "averse" to appearing on the Weiss-run network in the wake of critical coverage he had received from her digital outlet, The Free Press.

However, sources told the magazine that Weiss' apparent endorsement of fiery remarks made Feb. 28 by Iranian journalist, activist and new CBS News contributor Masih Alinejad, who slammed the mayor's condemnation of Operation Epic Fury against the Iranian regime, was the final straw.

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"Mr. Mamdani, you are more than welcome to come to one of my safe houses," Alinejad said during CBS News' breaking news coverage of the conflict.

"Where were you when they sent killers here in New York City? You were crying for your aunt because she has stopped using the subway for simply — in an illusionist statement you made saying she didn't feel safe, for wearing a hijab. Really? I stopped using subways because of the would-be assassins being sent to beautiful New York City by the Islamic Republic," she continued, before urging Mamdani to shift his "hatred" away from President Donald Trump.

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Weiss reacted to her comments using a fire emoji, something a source told Vanity Fair was the "nail in the coffin" for a Mamdani interview.

"Bari and her people have a clear ax to grind with him," a former CBS producer told Vanity Fair. "It's not just Zohran. It's really hard now to get people to come on CBS."

Neither CBS News nor Mamdani's office responded to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

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