Iran using AI to control global narrative as regime can't win on the battlefield, former security chief warns

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The Iranian regime is using artificial intelligence to generate a false "global narrative" that it is winning the war with the U.S., Bridget Bean, the former acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), told Fox News on Friday.

"They can't win on the battlefield, so they're going to try and win through AI and through a global narrative," Bean said on "The Ingraham Angle."

"And their old playbook was very discernible – funny faces or out-of-time lip sync – but they've gotten very good on some of their AI manipulation. And we've seen that."

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Bean said those scrolling quickly on their phones might not notice that something is off about the regime's AI-generated content and urged people to be "careful about what's happening."

"Their goal is to weaken our will, our resolve and to really push a narrative that is not true," she added.

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The New York Post reported Thursday that Iran published AI-altered images of the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, which comes on the heels of reports that he is too injured to make a public appearance.

Shayan Sardarizadeh, a senior journalist at BBC Verify, told the outlet that photos recently published by Iranian state media and on Khamenei's X account had been edited using online AI tools.

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Bean said the regime is "taking real pictures, real videos and adding just a touch of AI" so that it "passes the gut test."

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"What we're seeing is not surprising. They have played this exact same playbook since June of 2025. During the 12-day war, they did this, and it really was the first time for a global conflict where we saw AI-generated disinformation outpace traditional propaganda."