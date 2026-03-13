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Live Nation employees caught calling fans 'so stupid' in shocking price-gouging messages

Unsealed court documents reveal regional directors bragging about 'robbing' concertgoers 'blind'

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster, Live Nation Video

DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster, Live Nation

FOX Business correspondent Grady Trimble reports on the Department of Justice accusing Ticketmaster and its parent company of running an 'illegal monopoly' over live events in the United States on 'Special Report.'

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Newly released court documents have revealed messages showing Live Nation employees bragging about price-gouging customers, boasting they were "robbing them blind" and "taking advantage" of concertgoers through price hikes.

Live Nation, the event giant that includes Ticketmaster, faced a federal antitrust lawsuit. The company was accused of maintaining a monopoly in the live entertainment industry, allowing it to raise ticket prices while stifling competition.

The messages, reported by The New York Times, were pulled from private Slack exchanges between two regional directors. Live Nation had previously argued the messages should be excluded from the trial as private remarks, but a judge declined to exclude them.

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Courtroom sketches of Michael Rapino and Omeed Assefi during the Live Nation antitrust trial.

Courtroom sketches show Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino and Justice Department antitrust division head Omeed Assefi appearing before Judge Arun Subramanian at 500 Pearl Street for the Live Nation antitrust trial, Tuesday, March 10, in New York. (Christine Cornell)

"These people are so stupid," wrote one employee, Ben Baker, who worked for Live Nation in Florida.

The other employee, Jeff Weinhold, whose job involved overseeing ticketing at an amphitheater in Virginia, said in response, "I have VIP parking up to $250 lol."

Baker responded, "I almost feel bad taking advantage of them."

In another reported exchange, Baker bragged about charging for "premier parking," adding that he was "robbing them blind baby," and saying, "That’s how we do."

DOJ REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH LIVE NATION IN ANTITRUST CASE

Live Nation logo displayed at corporate office.

The Live Nation logo is displayed at a corporate office in Beverly Hills, California, on March 9. The company has reportedly reached a tentative settlement with the Department of Justice that would require it to pay approximately $200 million in damages. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Live Nation responded to the messages in a statement to Fox News Digital, distancing the company from the remarks.

"The Slack exchange from one junior staffer to a friend absolutely does not reflect our values or how we operate," a spokesperson said.

"Because this was a private Slack message, leadership learned of this when the public did, and will be looking into the matter promptly. Our business only works when fans have great experiences, which is why we've capped amphitheater venue fees at 15% and have invested $1 billion in the last 18 months into U.S. venues and fan amenities."

Live Nation also noted the messages appear to show employees "going over caps," which the company said went against its policies.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at DOJ press conference.

Attorney General Merrick Garland takes questions from reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice Building in Washington, D.C., on May 23, 2024. DOJ filed a lawsuit seeking to break up Live Nation, alleging the Ticketmaster parent company violated antitrust laws and harmed consumers.

On Monday, the Department of Justice and Live Nation announced they had reached a settlement agreement. The case was filed in 2024 under then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, who accused the company of "unlawful, anticompetitive conduct to exercise its monopolistic control over the live events industry."

In a press release, Live Nation Entertainment President and CEO Michael Rapino defended the settlement, calling it "a major step in improving the concert experience."

"Live Nation is proud to lead the way enhancing this experience with our amphitheaters, which will be open to all promoters, allowing these promoters to decide how best to distribute up to 50% of the tickets, and capping ticketing service fees at 15%," Rapino said.

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Some lawmakers criticized the settlement online, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Warren wrote in part on X, "Donald Trump just betrayed every fan who’s been exploited by Ticketmaster."

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As part of the deal, Live Nation will also divest its booking agreements with 13 amphitheaters nationwide.

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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