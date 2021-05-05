Marjorie Taylor Greene rips 'weak' Republicans, Congress on new 'Tucker Carlson Today'

A new episode of " Tucker Carlson Today" is now available on Fox Nation, featuring an exclusive interview with newly elected Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

In the aptly named episode, "Marjorie Taylor Green vs. Everybody," the Georgia congresswoman dishes on what’s really happening on Capitol Hill, her first realizations upon arriving there, and why some voters are tired of Republicans.

During the interview, Greene said that the United States is "crumbling" because of Congress, which she characterized as a business that "runs the country" — slamming fellow colleagues for contributing to America’s recent failures, and pinning them as people that are "not qualified to be there."

"When I got to Congress, I realized this is a system that’s severely failing the American people, and the American people have no idea how bad it is," Greene said.

Greene added that her arrival to Congress was a big "disappointment," and said she recently has felt "disgusted" by their use of taxpayer money.

Greene called on the American people to hold Congress accountable for their practices — which, according to Greene, serve to make congressmen and women feel better about themselves, rather than serve their constituents.

Her criticism of American politics did not stop there.

She also turned her attention to her Republican colleagues, who she believes have angered and upset their own constituents.

"Republican voters and donors are sick and tired and fed up with weak republicans that never accomplish what they claim they’re going to do, and they vote for them and they donate," Greene said.

Greene added that she hates to lose, but also hates to see people "lose their hopes and dreams" due to the failure of her own Party.

