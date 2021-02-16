Meghan McCain: Media thinks only way to be a good Republican is becoming a Democrat

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain blasted the mainstream media on Tuesday, saying that they believe "the only way to become a good Republican is to be a Democrat" during a segment reacting to former President Trump’s acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial.

"I can’t keep coming on TV every day saying that [Republicans] are all Nazis and Hitler salutes and whatever," McCain said. "It’s just not intellectually honest."

McCain was responding to co-host Sunny Hostin, who slammed Republicans who voted to acquit Trump in the Senate.

"This is the Republican Party today, it is the ‘MAGA’ party, it’s the ‘QAnon’ party, it’s the Confederate flag, statue-loving party, and it is the Trump party," Hostin said.

Hostin added that the Republican Party also encompasses "White supremacists," people who "carry Swastikas into the Capitol" and those who ostracize lawmakers who stand against the former president.

McCain blasted Hostin for "broad-stroke platitudes" that attempt to generalize one side of the political spectrum.

"If that’s the truth [about Republicans], then the Democratic Party is the party of socialism and late-term abortions and cancel culture and no responsibility or ramifications for any of your actions," McCain retorted.

Last week, McCain spoke out against John Weaver and Steve Schmidt, both of whom served on her father's 2008 presidential campaign and are at the center of a political firestorm amid the turmoil of their anti-Trump organization, The Lincoln Project.

"I've been very hesitant to comment but since my deceased father keeps getting invoked I will say this: John Weaver and Steve Schmidt were so despised by my Dad he made it a point to ban them from his funeral. Since 2008, no McCain would have spit on them if they were on fire," McCain wrote on Twitter Friday evening.

McCain, often acts as an oppositional force during discussions with Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar on "The View," became the conservative co-host of the television show in September 2017.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.