Chicago Public Schools will now allow Bible college students into its teaching program, after lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) will no longer bar students from a Bible college from participating in its student-teaching program after reaching a settlement Thursday in the college's religious discrimination case.

Moody Bible Institute, a private Christian college in Chicago, sued the Chicago Board of Education in November, alleging CPS had unlawfully blocked its students from participating in the district’s student-teaching program because of the school’s religious hiring practices.

The lawsuit claims CPS excluded Moody students from its student teacher internship program after the college refused to abandon its policy of hiring employees who affirm the school’s statement of faith and agree to live according to its Christian beliefs, including on gender and sexuality.

"As a condition of participation, Chicago Public Schools insists that Moody sign agreements with employment nondiscrimination provisions that forbid Moody from employing only those who share and live out its faith," the complaint stated. "Such a requirement is unlawful."

NASHVILLE TEACHER ALLEGEDLY THREATENED WITH TERMINATION FOR REFUSING TO READ LGBTQ BOOK TO FIRST GRADERS

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) said Thursday that the settlement resolves the dispute.

According to the Christian legal group, CPS agreed to modify its Student Teacher Internship Agreement to recognize Moody’s right to maintain its faith-based hiring practices, allowing the college to sign the agreement and participate in the student-teaching program. ADF also said CPS now lists Moody as an approved university partner on its website.

"Chicago desperately needs more teachers to fill hundreds of vacancies, and Moody’s students will be well-equipped and qualified to help meet that need," ADF Senior Counsel Jeremiah Galus said in a press release.

"Moody holds its faculty and students to high standards of excellence, and we’re pleased to reach this favorable outcome that will allow it to participate in Chicago Public Schools’ student-teaching program," he continued. "We’re hopeful other public officials will take note that they can’t inject themselves illegally and unconstitutionally into a religious non-profit’s hiring practices."

TRANS KINDERGARTEN TEACHER IDENTIFYING AS ‘WOLF’ FIRED AFTER PARENTS RAISE COMPLAINTS

According to the complaint, CPS had told the religious college it would need to sign two nondiscrimination agreements to participate in the teaching program. The agreements required Moody to stop hiring only employees who share its Christian beliefs and agree to its code of conduct. They specifically prohibited discrimination based on religion, gender identity or expression, and sexual orientation.

The complaint said that CPS denied Moody's request to modify the language in the agreement to recognize its rights to hire people of the same faith, and selectively enforced its policy, alleging other religious colleges with similar hiring practices were approved for the program.

"We are deeply grateful that a resolution has been reached affirming our constitutional right to hire individuals who are aligned with our core mission and biblical values," Moody Provost Dr. Tim Sisk said in the press release. "Moody’s Elementary Education students are eager and well-prepared to participate in the CPS student teaching program, which is an essential and formative part of their journey toward becoming effective educators."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

ADF attorneys filed a stipulated dismissal in the case Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago Public Schools did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.