Dave Rubin suspended from Twitter for tweeting about Jordan Peterson's Twitter suspension, asks Musk for help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative pundit Dave Rubin revealed that he has been suspended from Twitter for merely tweeting news about famed Canadian psychology professor and philosopher Jordan Peterson’s own suspension from Twitter.

On Tuesday, Rubin provided a statement on other social media platforms revealing his suspension and asking potential Twitter owner Elon Musk to help rid the platform of the "woke activists" that are pushing "big tech censorship" against viewpoints they disagree with.

In the statement, Rubin wrote, "I have been suspended by Twitter for posting a screenshot of Jordan Peterson’s tweet which got he himself suspended."

"While it is unclear how I broke their terms of service," he continued, "it is clear they are breaking their fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders by letting a bunch of Woke activists run the company."

TWITTER REPORTEDLY SUSPENDS JORDAN PETERSON AFTER HE TWEETED ABOUT ELLIOT PAGE

A screenshot provided by Rubin, that was shared by conservative users on the social media platform, showed Twitter’s notice to the pundit. The notice included text of Rubin’s tweet concerning Peterson as well as an advisory to delete said tweet.

Rubin’s offending tweet from June 29 read, "The insanity continues at Twitter. @jordanbpeterson has been suspended for this tweet about Ellen Page. He just told me he will ‘never’ delete the tweet."

Rubin added, "Paging @elonmusk…" to the end of his tweet, hoping to get the attention of the Billionaire CEO who is seeking to buy Twitter and reorganize the company to better protect free speech.

On June 22, Peterson tweeted that trans actor Ellen Page (she now identifies as a man named Elliot) underwent gender transition surgery performed by a "criminal physician." He wrote, "Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician."

Peterson was swiftly suspended from the platform that day.

In Rubin’s July 5 statement, he also expressed hope that Musk’s purchase of Twitter "goes through so he can blow up their servers and humanity can move past this pervasive, twisted, self-imposed mental institution."

The commentator mentioned he would still be posting on his other social media platform. "In the meantime, you can find me at rubinreport.locals.com, the platform I created to fight big tech censorship… something we need now more than ever."

TWITTER, FACEBOOK, GOOGLE HAVE REPEATEDLY CENSORED CONSERVATIVES DESPITE LIBERAL DOUBTS

Rubin’s allies on the platform slammed Twitter for its treatment of him.

Holy Sh-- @RubinReport was suspended for posting about @jordanbpeterson getting suspended. How did he even break any rules?" wrote independent journalist Tim Pool.

Conservative author John Cardillo tweeted, "@RubinReport, who follows every rule and is an absolute class act was suspended for tweeting about Peterson’s improper suspension. The thought police demand absolute loyalty."

New York Post columnist Douglas Murray tweeted, "So @RubinReport has been suspended from Twitter for commenting on @jordanbpeterson being suspended from Twitter. Does @Twitter intend to have a future? Also, could it explain whether Elliot was ever Ellen? Or Caitlyn was ever Bruce?"

"Peterson was referencing sex and the left’s attack on objective reality," explained conservative author Erielle Davidson, adding, "And he was suspended for doing so. Dave Rubin was then suspended for discussing Peterson’s suspension. Orwellian nonsense. I can think of legitimately rude things tweeted by blue checkmarks."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP