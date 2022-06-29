Twitter reportedly suspends Jordan Peterson after he tweeted about Elliot Page

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter reportedly suspended Dr. Jordan B. Peterson after he ran afoul of its rules in a tweet about transgender actor Elliot Page.

Commentator Dave Rubin reported via a Wednesday tweet: "The insanity continues at Twitter. @jordanbpeterson has been suspended for this tweet about Ellen Page. He just told me he will ‘never’ delete the tweet. Paging @elonmusk…"

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has been battling to acquire the platform in a series of negotiations throughout 2022 and appears to have been prodded to do so by the platform’s history of censorship.

According to the purported screenshot, Peterson had tweeted, "Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician."

Twitter appeared in the screenshot to have suspended Peterson for the tweet, writing that it had been penalized for "Violating our rules against hateful conduct."

Page, who formerly went by the name Ellen, announced a new identification as a transgender individual named Elliot Page in late 2020, and has been an outspoken political figure.

An account purportedly representing Peterson's daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, announced on Twitter, "Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk."

Conservative nonprofit PragerU declared that the organization "Stands With Jordan Peterson" and offered its assessment of the incident:

"According to Twitter, this tweet by Jordan Peterson promoted violence against, threatened, or harassed ‘other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.’ Twitter locked Jordan’s account and demanded that he delete the offending tweet in order to have his account reinstated."

Twitter has a history of punishing individuals and even entire organizations like The Babylon Bee for contradicting transgender ideology.

Neither Dr. Peterson nor Twitter staff have responded to Fox News Digital's inquiry regarding this incident as of the publication of this article.