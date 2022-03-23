Not the Bee CEO locked out of Twitter following Babylon Bee account lock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Not the Bee CEO and founder of the Babylon Bee, Adam Ford was the latest person to find their Twitter account locked, according to Not the Bee’s official account.

Not the Bee, which describes itself as "a humor-based news, opinion, and entertainment site" that shares "absurd and hilarious (but real) news that seems like it should definitely be satire," reported that its CEO Adam Ford was locked out of his Twitter account for what the social media company deemed as "hateful conduct."

"Our CEO @Adam4d just got locked out of Twitter for hateful conduct. The tweet was a screenshot of a @TheBabylonBee tweet referring to Rachel Levine as a male," the tweet read.

The post also contained a screenshot of the Twitter suspension insisting that Ford violated rules against hateful conduct.

"You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease," Twitter wrote.

The original post from Ford contained a screenshot of the Babylon Bee headline "The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year Is Rachel Levine." Ford also wrote "Don’t retweet this or you’ll get suspended from Twitter."

Twitter previously suspended the Babylon Bee account earlier this week for posting a headline about U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine. One day later, Babylon Bee editor-in-chief Kyle Mann was also suspended from his Twitter account for criticizing the social media giant.

"Maybe they'll let us back into our [Babylon Bee] Twitter account if we throw a few thousand Uighurs in a concentration camp," Mann wrote.

Despite facing encroaching social media bans, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon has remained defiant against Twitter, refusing to delete the original tweet.

Ford also remained in good spirits, saying that he felt "honored" to expose Twitter’s behavior.

"Twitter really booted us for a joke containing a biological fact, and won't let us back into our accounts unless we recant. This is clown-world insanity, and I'm honored to be a part of exposing it. What a time to be alive," Ford told Fox News Digital.

Adam Ford created Not the Bee in 2020 as a companion site to the Babylon Bee featuring "some absurd and hilarious (but real) news that seems like it should definitely be satire." Prior to Twitter censoring them, The Babylon Bee faced intense media criticism as well as repeated efforts from Facebook to suppress or fact-check their posts.