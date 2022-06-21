Twitter erupts after board endorses Elon Musk’s bid for platform: 'Cue gnashing of teeth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users reacted in shock and awe Tuesday to the news that Twitter’s board of directors endorsed Musk’s offer to buy the social media company.

Fox Business reported on Tuesday that Twitter’s board "unanimously recommended" that its shareholders vote to approve Musk’s $44 billion bid to buy the company. A SEC filing from Tuesday revealed the board’s recommendation.

It stated that the Twitter board has "determined that the merger agreement is advisable and the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement are fair to, advisable and in the best interests of Twitter and its stockholders; and (2) adopted and approved the merger."

After the news of the board's vote, Musk is one step closer to acquiring ownership of Twitter, a move many critics are still unsure would happen.

ELON MUSK PROMOTES FREE SPEECH AT TWITTER ALL-HANDS MEETING, SAYS THE MEDIA 'ALMOST NEVER' GETS IT RIGHT

Although, Musk has stated there are several other "unresolved matters" that need to be taken care of prior to the finalization of the deal, namely debt financing for the deal as well as a "resolution to his dispute with Twitter over the total percentage of spam and fake accounts on the platform."

Regardless, the news caused both excitement and dread about Musk’s prospective new social media platform.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young mocked hysterical leftist in a tweet, writing, "The Twitter board unanimously recommended approving Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover... so get ready for all the leftists who said they'd leave Twitter... to not leave Twitter."

YouTube creator Keemstar exclaimed, "Twitter board approves Musk's $44 billion takeover! It’s happening!"

"Twitter’s board unanimously approves Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid. Cue gnashing of teeth and rending of garments at the Ministry of Truth," Fox News contributor Miranda Devine wrote.

Conservative comedian Steven Crowder anticipated the meltdown from leftists as well, tweeting, "Twitter's board approves @elonmusk's bid of $44 billion in a unanimous decision. Leftist minds are definitely going to explode."

However, not all were thrilled by the news. After the announcement, MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah reminded Twitter users that Musk may reinstate former President Trump's Twitter account.

"Now Elon Musk wants to put the man who waged a coup back on Twitter. Musk can be called a lot of things but an American patriot is not one of them," he tweeted.

Former Democrat congressional candidate Dary Rezvani slammed Musk over the news while mocking another recent headline about the billionaire’s biological son – now a trans woman ­–disowning him.

"Elon lost a child today but gained a pet project he never wanted but kept pushing so he could seem cool to his internet friends," Rezvani tweeted.

RON DESANTIS’ JOKE ABOUT ‘AFRICAN-AMERICAN SUPPORT’ FROM ELON MUSK SLAMMED BY LIBERAL MEDIA: ‘THIS IS SICK’

Townhall’s Matt Vespa expressed sympathy for Twitter’s woke employees in the wake of the approval, tweeting, "As we wait for SCOTUS opinions, Twitter’s board unanimously approved Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid for the company. Tough day for those woke employees …. Again."

"Don’t do it!" exclaimed Toronto Sun reporter Nelson Branco on the platform.

Author and businessman Matthew Loop commented, "I sincerely hope this is a win for free speech."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mediaite contributing editor Caleb Howe tweeted, "DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOMMMMM."

"BREAKING: The Twitter board has FINALLY endorsed Elon Musk’s $44B deal! One step closer to FREE SPEECH and common sense being restored!!!" tweeted Florida Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer.