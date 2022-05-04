Dave Rubin slams left's hypocrisy following Dave Chappelle attack: 'This is a really bad precedent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Dave Rubin highlighted the left's hypocrisy in wake of the Dave Chappelle attack, arguing some think their "offense" is justification for attacking others. Rubin warned the mindset is a "bad precedent" and "bad news" for America on "Fox & Friends."

COMEDIAN DAVE CHAPPELLE ATTACKED ON STAGE WHILE PERFORMING AT HOLLYWOOD BOWL IN LOS ANGELES

DAVE RUBIN: There is a group of people in America who for years now have been telling us that they think that words are violence. So if you say something mean that somehow is a violent act, but actual violence, say, like burning down a Target or a Pep Boys is not violence... When you go to comedy clubs, you might hear something that upsets you. You might hear something that offends you. That is the point of going to a comedy club. A good comedian is going to get close to that line and maybe trip over it every now and again. But you cannot violently assault anyone, just like if you were at a restaurant and the guy at the table next to you said an off color joke or something that you didn't like, you can't just punch them. But we are in a very, very weird part of this American story right now where people believe that their offense is an excuse to either attack other people or dox other people or somehow try to ruin other people's lives, and this is a really bad precedent. And it was good to see that Chappelle's okay... They joked about it afterwards with Chris Rock, but it's bad news.

