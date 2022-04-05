MSNBC's Joy Reid calls Republicans the 'pro-rape, pro child marriage party'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that Republicans are now appealing to a pro-rape and pro-child marriage base.

On Tuesday, Reid tweeted out a thread condemning the Republican Party, asserting they are attempting to reach the "most prurient fears of white Christian parents" as their political strategy.

"The greatest, and sickest irony of the @GOP's new political strategy is that they are appealing to the most prurient fears of white Christian parents, while passing bills and maintaining alliances that normalize child brides and rape as a legitimate means of procreation," Reid tweeted.

MSNBC, ‘THE VIEW,’ FORMER NY TIMES REPORTER, OTHERS RIP REPUBLICANS NOT SUPPORTING KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

The "rape as a legitimate means" is a reference to former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri who in 2012 faced backlash for saying a woman’s body could end a pregnancy in a "legitimate rape."

"If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down," Akin said.

His comment was condemned by then Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and the party at large. He lost his 2012 election for the U.S. Senate.

Reid also claimed that the Republicans are also "forcing women to be child-birthing slaves of the state" and are "banning" the teaching of slavery.

NPR PODCAST GUEST: CONSERVATIVES WEAPONIZING CANCEL CULTURE TO SUPPRESS MINORITIES

"If Democrats were anything like Republicans, they'd long ago have begun calling them the pro-rape, pro child marriage party and accusing them of forcing women to be child-birthing slaves of the state, while banning the teaching of what slavery is to keep the chattel docile," she wrote.

Reid has repeatedly referred Texas’ abortion laws and pro-life supports as the "American Taliban," comparing them to the Hulu dystopian series "The Handmaid’s Tale." In addition, the MSNBC host suggested school children are taught "a kind of Confederate Race Theory" due to Republican opposition to critical race theory curriculum.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She ended her Twitter rant, "I genuinely fear that before long, America will look a lot more like Russia or Hungary or even Afghanistan than any one of y'all can imagine. Because Republicans are aggressive in their pursuit of social and political control, while just about everyone else is pretty disengaged."