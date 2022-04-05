'The View's' Joy Behar says asking Ketanji Brown Jackson to define a woman is a 'gotcha question'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal co-host of ABC's "The View" Joy Behar claimed Tuesday that Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asking Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define "a woman" amounted to a "gotcha question."

During a segment discussing the Republican split on supporting Jackson's confirmation, Behar alluded to Blackburn's question from the contentious Senate Judiciary Committee hearings last month in which Jackson stated she couldn't give an answer.

Guest co-host Stephanie Grisham began the discussion by describing a Midwestern couple she knew who opposed Jackson's confirmation because of her inability to answer the question on what a woman was defined as.

"I'm not a biologist," Jackson had told Blackburn after being asked the question.

Grisham accused Republicans of asking that type of question to "overshadow" her qualifications to be the next Supreme Court justice, while falsely claiming Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was the one who asked Jackson the question and not Blackburn.

Behar questioned why Jackson's answer would upset the couple while co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked what the answer to the question was.

"Well most people think it’s the biological gender at which you’re born, the sex organs with which you're born with," co-host Sunny Hostin said.

"That's like a gotcha question about transgenders," Behar claimed, to which Hostin said, "Absolutely."

Grisham repeated her false claim that Graham asked Jackson the question instead of Blackburn, and argued it was asked on purpose because it "riled up the base."

Goldberg compared the question to marriage and suggested it also couldn't be defined.

"It’s like marriage. Who can tell me what marriage is? Whose job is it to tell me?" she asked.

"That’s what the court is for. That’s why you have it. It can’t just be, oh, they’re going to think exactly like I think, because they’re not on every — unless it’s you, you can’t decide what they’re going to do," Goldberg added.

"Putting somebody else in isn’t going to guarantee you're going to get the answer you want for what is a woman. What is a man, what is freedom?" she asked, ending the segment.

The Senate voted Monday to move forward with a confirmation vote on Jackson's nomination after the Senate Judiciary Committee was deadlocked at 11-11 along party lines.

Jackson is expected to be confirmed following the announcements by three Republican senators that they will join what is expected to be all Democrats voting in favor.