Joy Reid draws comparison between Republican voters and al Qaeda after calling party 'pro-rape'

MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Republican voters to al Qaeda, the foreign terrorist organization responsible for the attack on the Twin Towers which killed 2,977 people on September 11th, 2001.

"Republicans vote like al-Qaida fights: with a patient, long-term goal of seizing power and forcing the libertine culture to heel under the boot; no matter how many elections it takes," she said on Twitter Tuesday.

According to Reid, Democrats are in the minority because "their younger, multiracial base largely sits out midterm and state elections while Republicans, who are overwhelmingly white, rural and far right Christian vote every time."

Also on Tuesday, Reid claimed Republicans were "pro-rape."

JOY REID MOCKS RON DESANTIS FOR TOUTING FREEDOM IN FLORIDA, CALLS THE STATE 'AUTHORITARIAN'

"If Democrats were anything like Republicans, they'd long ago have begun calling them the pro-rape, pro child marriage party and accusing them of forcing women to be child-birthing slaves of the state, while banning the teaching of what slavery is to keep the chattel docile," she said.

Reid, who hosts a primetime MSNBC show, often finds herself making headlines for extreme views.

This week, she said on her show Republicans who vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson are on "the Dixiecrat side of history" and that Donald Trump would have been prosecuted by now if he was a Democrat.

MSNBC'S JOY REID CLAIMS ‘MAINLY CONSERVATIVE WHITE PARENTS’ PROTESTING SCHOOL BOARDS, PARENTS DISAGREE

On Ukraine, Reid claimed that the world is showing support for Ukraine because the country is full of White Christians.

"Let’s face it," she said. "The world is paying attention because this is happening in Europe. If this was happening anywhere else, would we be seeing the same outpour of support and compassion? We don’t need to ask ourselves if our response would be the same if Russia unleashed their horror on a country that wasn’t White and largely Christian."

She has also claimed that Republicans want a "White Christian autocracy."

"They believe that White Christians are sort of beleaguered and deserve to rule the United States without elections," she said.