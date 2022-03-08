MSNBC's Joy Reid: World paying attention to Ukraine because it's a 'White ... Christian nation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC's Joy Reid made no secret Monday about what she thinks is driving the world to pay such close attention to the devastating war in Ukraine: the fact that it's a European nation made up largely of White people and Christians.

The left-wing host's suggestion, first reported by NewsBusters, came during the closing segment of her show "The ReidOut," when she claimed there was a "radical disparity" in how Western media was portraying suffering Ukrainians as more "human" compared to their "Browner and Blacker counterparts" embroiled in other conflicts across the globe.

"As the world watches the devastation unfold in Ukraine, nearly 4,000 miles away, another crisis is deepening that we don’t hear much about in the U.S., and that is the war in Yemen," Reid began, noting the plight of millions of Yemenis forced to flee because of the conflict that began in 2015.

She argued that the Yemeni hadn't witnessed the same solidarity as Ukraine, citing the lack of global campaigns and corporations taking a stand for the war-torn country, and suggesting that Asia, Africa, and the Middle East weren't as cared for as Europe.

"The coverage of Ukraine has revealed a pretty radical disparity in how human Ukrainians look and feel to western media compared to their Browner and Blacker counterparts, with some reporters using very telling comparisons in their analyses of the war," Reid added, playing a montage of video clips showing reporters from various outlets expressing their shock at what was occurring in a region that hadn't experienced such conflict since World War II.

Reid then turned to what she saw as the real culprit: race.

"Let’s face it, the world is paying attention because this is happening in Europe. If this was happening anywhere else would we see the same outpouring of support and compassion?" Reid said.

"We don’t need to ask ourselves if the international response would be the same if Russia unleashed their horror on a country that wasn't White and largely Christian, because Russia has already done it. In Syria," she added, referencing Russia's deployment of soldiers to help quell the rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad in the country's still-ongoing civil war.

"This is a teachable moment for us in the media. We aren't afraid to call out our own industry. There is a lot of soul-searching that we need to do in Western media about why some wars and lives seem to matter more than others," Reid said.