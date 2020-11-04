MSNBC's Joy Reid blasted for referring to Justice Thomas as 'Uncle Clarence'

MSNBC host Joy Reid caught fire for using a racial slur against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during the network's election coverage.

Following President Trump's early Wednesday remarks from the White House, where he vowed to take any outstanding ballot counts to the Supreme Court, Reid sounded the alarm that the conservative-controlled bench would favor the president.

"It's not exactly clear that we can trust Amy Coney Barrett and Kavanaugh and these others not to be just like Bill Barr," Reid said, referring to the attorney general. "So what I think scares people is that if [Trump] decides to do something that legally makes no sense ... but if they somehow manage to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law? No! I mean, it's a completely politicized Supreme Court that you can't just trust that they're going to do the right thing."

She added, "Now so far, the court has actually been pretty good. So we'll see."

Reid was slammed on social media for her "racist" comment.

"Disgusting racist comment by @JoyAnnReid, a comment that would get her fired on any other network and deservingly so," Reagan Batallion reacted.

"Shame on Joy Reid and MSNBC. But did @maddow say anything? How do you sit there and think this is okay? Seriously," radio host Jason Rantz said.

"Wow. Such a horrible thing to say," Washington Examiner reporter Anthony Leonardi tweeted.

This isn't the first time the "ReidOut" host attempted to delegitimize Black conservatives. During the Republican National Convention, Reid suggested that the GOP "trotted out" Black people to speak in order to make White nationalism more acceptable.