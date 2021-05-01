MSNBC's Tiffany Cross blasts Tim Scott as 'token' and 'clown'

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross doubled down on her network’s criticism of Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Saturday morning’s "The Cross Connection," calling him a "stone fool" and a "clown."

Cross’ comments were in reference to Scott’s Republican rebuttal of President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, a speech for which the senator received glowing praise from Republicans and harsh criticism from left-wing media.

Her criticisms were also in response to a challenge from The Root’s Michael Harriot to name a "political, social, or economic institution in America where widespread disparities and discrimination does not exist."

Cross' response: "The hollow institution that resides inside Republican Senator Tim Scott’s head. No racism there, and apparently no sense either."

Cross failed to refute any policy proposal from Scott’s speech, saying she wouldn’t "argue with people Harriet Tubman would have left behind," but that his remarks would "shame the ancestors and appease the oppressors."

The MSNBC anchor also asserted that Scott "does not represent any constituency other than the small number of sleepy slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome who get elevated to prominence for repeating a false narrative about this country that makes conservative white people feel comfortable."

Cross also slammed Scott’s support of the recent Georgia voting law as his being "thirsty for white approval," and said he was "embarrassingly on the wrong side of history."

MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid fawned over Cross’ criticisms, tweeting "Oh Miss @TiffanyDCross is giving Tim Scott the business right now…"

Cross' comments come after days of criticism from left-wing media over Scott’s rebuttal, including from MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace, who said Scott’s speech came "from a planet where facts don’t matter."

Cross also doubled down on media criticism of Scott’s family history, saying "please senator, say more about how unracist the country is while you trot out that tired line about going from cotton to Congress to clown."

These comments came just days after the Washington Post was crushed for a "fact check" on Scott’s assertion that his family went from "cotton to Congress in one lifetime."

The left's criticism of Scott comes in stark contrast to their praise of President Biden’s speech earlier the same evening, with MSNBC anchor Brian Williams even praising Biden’s voice modulation as "rather extraordinary."