Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A single man from Michigan recounted in a viral video how he nearly gave up on dating entirely and went "mentally insane" after a woman he met on an online dating app committed a heist on the date, earning the nickname "Felony Melanie." After reviewing security footage from the restaurant – he's convinced he may have finally solved the mystery of what really happened and why his eye is slightly red.

"One of the worst experiences of my life. I may take a sabbatical from going on internet dates," influencer Ryan Michael Annese said. The date nightmare story went viral on TikTok, amassing over 3 million views.

"I doubt any of you guys can top it. It almost made me halt doing it for the plot, but I'm not going to quit that easy," he said. (Doing it for the plot is Gen Z slang for making decisions that add excitement or drama to a person's life, regardless of potential negative consequences.)

Annese took his date to a Chinese restaurant he always goes to. When he arrived at the restaurant, Annese discovered the first of what would be a treasure trove of red flags on the date.

GROOM'S SHOCKING MARRIAGE VOW GOES VIRAL, PLEDGES TO 'SMACK THAT A--' AFTER BRIDE POURS HEART INTO THEIR LOVE

"Felony Melanie" informed him that she didn't like Chinese food. When Annese suggested they go somewhere else, she said it wasn't necessary and that she was a "people pleaser."

"She goes, 'It's okay. I'm used to mirroring people.' I go, red flag," he said.

"People saying ‘I mirror people’ is the scariest thing," a comment with 8,000 likes said.

SINGLE MAN 'F--KING TRAUMATIZED' AFTER GIRL BRINGS TWO SURPRISE GUESTS TO FIRST DATE: 'OUR TIME HERE IS DONE'

Annese then excused himself to go to the bathroom, but when he returned his phone was disabled for five minutes. At the time, he let it go and didn't think much of it – and that maybe he had accidentally tapped in a passcode during the meal.

But later on, he realized, "My phone was disabled not just for one minute, but for five. Which means someone tried my passcode and then after it was disabled for a minute, tried it again after."

Annese's date then asked him about World War III and whether he thought women should be drafted.

"I was like, um, conspiracy theorist. This is weird. Now, honestly, I had no idea how to respond," he said.

After some time the date asked if he wanted to take her back to his place.

"So do you want to go back to your place now?" his date said.

Annese wasn't feeling it and made an excuse to get out of it. "I'm kind of tired. I might just head home..."

His response "infuriated" Melanie.

"She's like, 'Whatever, I have another date after this anyway, so it doesn't even matter. I'm going to go.' I'm like, just like, ‘Whatever, weirdo.’"

So Melanie walked out and Annese put cash on the table to pay the bill.

"Here is the absolute kicker that I don't know if you guys are ready for," he said.

Then, at some point later, the restaurant, which Annese is a regular at, informed him that his previous tab wasn't paid for.

But Annese was certain he did pay for it. So the restaurant reviewed the security footage from that date, and it showed his date trying to unlock his phone – confirming his suspicion. It also showed her return to the restaurant after he had left and snatch the cash.

"She came back in and took the money off the table. Not only that, but they have her on camera trying to unlock my phone while I'm in the bathroom and then putting it underneath her legs. Straight to jail. She needs to be arrested, and it's absolutely disgusting," he said. "I went to the doctor right away because I was like, ‘Why did she put my phone underneath her?’ I talk on that thing [with my phone to my face]."

MATCHMAKER’S BRUTAL ADVICE TO 38-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHO WOULD ‘CHEW' BETA MEN AND 'SPIT THEM OUT’ GOES VIRAL

"Well, I am currently freaking out because I'm waiting for my doctor to call me back. But does this I look a little red to you?" Annese said, pointing to his eye. "If this b---h actually farted into my phone and gave me pinkeye, I will go mentally insane."

TikTok users poured in, and some questioned whether "Felony Melanie" wanted to go back to his place to expand her prospects – not of snatching a man – but of some more stolen goods.

"I feel like she was trying to go home with you to rob you," a comment with 23,000 likes said.

"I wouldn't be surprised," Annesse responded.

Other users said they thought his date was trying to get into his phone to send herself money from online banking apps such as the Cash App or Venmo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Men's horror stories hit so differently," a comment with 34,000 likes said.

"Can we PLEASE introduce this woman to my ex? He deserves it," a comment with 1,600 likes said.