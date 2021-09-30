Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @GrossmanHannah
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Hannah Grossman
Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @GrossmanHannah