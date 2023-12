Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The marriage vows from a bride and groom in Kentucky went viral after the woman poured her heart into how much she loved and was dedicated to her husband-to-be, detailing how much she appreciated him and their relationship, only to be met with a single vow in return. The groom said he would "smack that a--."

The bride started with her marriage vows first. "Cody, from the moment we met in high school, we have had a special bond that was indescribable. Since then, you have distracted me, captivated me, and challenged me in a way no one ever has. I always thought it would be difficult to find someone who would love me when I was in a million pieces. It's like trying to solve a puzzle when you don't know if you have all the right pieces."

"But when I say I couldn't be more proud of the man, dad and partner you are today, I mean it. And I have fallen in love with you over and over again," she said during the wedding ceremony, which took place in Oldham County on farmland called TheBarn.

She went on to say that Cody had been there for her in tough times, was her best friend and that he saw how "broken I was."

"You showed me that not every piece has to be in place to create something special. But love can exist in the most imperfect, lost and broken people. And. I promise to always be true to you, to support you, to frustrate you and challenge you, to hold you accountable, and to share with you the most beautiful moments of my life," she continued.

The groom stated that he had nothing prepared and then "winged it."

The officiant then turned to Cody for his turn.

"I promise to smack that a-- every chance I get," he said. "That's all I got."

Cody then started laughing, but it appeared he may have been the only one, some users commented. Others noted how the officiant of the wedding "looked so disappointed" and tried to give him another chance at redeeming himself.

"This is either going to be the most beautiful couple ever, or we're all going out in the same boat to lightning. Either way, Cody, please proceed," the wedding officiant said.

"She's the brains of the operation," Cody responded.

The officiant then pressured Cody to say something… else.

"I love you," he said. "I promise to frustrate you all the time. I promise I'm not going to listen to you. I mean, I will. I think that I got that backwards, didn't I?"

"Is that it?" the officiant said. "That's what you're going out with?"

"That's what I'm going with," said Cody. "We've made it this long."

The video went viral – racking up over 10 million views across Instagram and TikTok.

Users poured in with their views that the groom was not husband material.

"Her vows compared to his, man. F---ing shameful. I hope he sees and feels every ounce of backlash he’s getting," a user on Instagram said in a viral comment that attained 3,000 likes.

"Update me about the divorce," a TikToker commented – receiving 127K likes.

"This would break my heart omg," a comment with 137K likes said.

"Notice how no one else is laughing besides him," a comment with 126K likes said.

"I'd become a runaway bridge like immediately," a comment with 30K likes said.

The cinematographer of the wedding, CK Entertainment Services, called it "The most interesting wedding we've ever filmed. To date. Period."

"One of my favorite parts of the wedding film process is to really try and bring out the couples personalities during the editing process and this love story was definitely one to be told haha. Thank you both for allowing us to be a part of your big day and I wish you guys many years of love, happiness and wingin' its!"

Other users pointed out their concerns that an ex of the groom was invited to speak at the wedding.

"I'm Cody's ex from high school. And yet you may think that's weird, but it's probably more helpful than weird," she said.