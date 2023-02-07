Trump responds: Biden leading US to 'brink of World War III,' vows to reverse 'disasters' if elected in 2024

Former President Trump accused President Biden of leading the United States to "the brink of World War III," and vowed to reverse every "disaster" created by his policies and "complete the unfinished business of making America great again" if re-elected to the White House in 2024.

Responding to Biden’s second State of the Union address, Trump laid out "the real state of the union" in a video message.

"Over the past two years under Biden, millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across our southern border," Trump said, adding that "drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and to kill our children."

Trump said on crime, "savage killers, rapists and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave."

"Under Biden, the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country," Trump said.

He blasted Biden and the "radical Democrats" for wasting "trillions of dollars," and for having "caused the worst inflation in half a century." He said they have also weaponized the government against its own citizens.

"Joe Biden’s weaponized justice department — and I’m a victim of it —is persecuting his political opponents," Trump said.

Trump is currently under special counsel investigation for holding classified records from his presidency at Mar-a-Lago. Biden, too, is separately under special counsel investigation for his retention of classified records.

Trump said the Biden administration is "waging war on free speech."

"They’re trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children," Trump said.

As for foreign policy, Trump said Biden is "leading us to the brink of World War III."

"And on top of all of that, he is the most corrupt president in American history and it is not even close," Trump said.

"But the good news is, we are going to reverse every single crisis, calamity and disaster that Joe Biden has created," Trump said. "I am running for president to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of making America great again."

"We will make our country better than ever before and we will always put America first."

On November 15, Trump announced he will run for president again. Sources said Biden would not make an announcement on whether he will run for re-election in 2024 until after his State of the Union address.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said that the discovery of classified documents wouldn't impact Biden's timing on the decision.

"The president is honoring his promise to respect the independence of the Department of Justice and divorce it from politics. You’ve heard from him directly, including after his agenda resulted in the best midterms for a Democratic president in 60 years, that he intends to run," Bates said.