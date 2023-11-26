Single man 'f--king traumatized' after girl brings two surprise guests to first date: 'Our time here is done'

A man describing a first date nightmare in a TikTok went viral, amassing over 20,000,000 views, because of the special guests that showed up at a restaurant with a girl named "Priyanka."

The single, Zakir Siddiqui, describes himself as a "viral Indian man on TikTok with a black belt in first dates."

In one of the stories he told, Siddiqui confessed it was a traumatizing experience.

"I just went on a first date, and honestly I am f---ing traumatized," Siddiqui said.

Priyanka's bio on Bumble, an online dating app, said, "It's either this or an arranged marriage." Siddiqui took the description in stride, thinking it was a joke.

"So I thought it was funny, and I responded to her. So she's talking about her family. She's talking about her roots. And we both have something in common that both of our families are from parts of India."

The two agreed to get Indian food for their first date.

"So I see her and she looks great. I give her a hug," he said.

Priyanka then gestured towards the restaurant.

"She was walking in front of me, and she said, ‘This is where our table is.’ So we're walking towards our table. And I'm just following her… And I see two people that are sitting at our table."

Siddiqui asked her why the table was occupied.

"I'm like, uh, who's sitting at our table and there's a table of four here. And she's like, ‘Oh, this is my mom and my dad.’"

Siddiqui kept it cool and greeted his date's parents. "Hello, how are you doing?"

He admitted, however, "I was not prepared for this moment in life. There was no way that she had brought her mom and dad with her on the first date."

He said at that point, he felt like giving up on dating entirely.

"I'm like. That's it. This is my arranged marriage. I cannot hide from this moment in time. My love life expired there. There is officially an end to my dating career," he said.

Siddiqui then described being questioned by the parents about what he does for a living and other biographical information.

"Oh my God, is this an interrogation room or a date? I wasn't even sure," he said.

It didn't appear to him Priyanka's parents were satisfied with all of his answers.

"And I'm like, 'Oh, s--t. I don't think this is going well at all."

Priyanka's father then asked, "Can you call your parents to come join us?"

Siddiqui said his parents couldn't make it because they lived far away.

Reflecting on that moment, he said in an exasperated tone, "I thought this was a f--king date with me and Priyanka and I had no idea that the parents were going to become involved. And we're going to arguably set up an arranged marriage on the first date!"

"So I was like, Oh, so sorry. Like my parents are, you know, aren't nearby, and they won't be able to make it."

"So then he said, okay, our time here is done, Priyanka, let's go."

Siddiqui declined an interview for this article.