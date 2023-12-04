Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Oxford University Press chooses 'rizz' as the 2023 word of the year

The choice reflects the influence of Gen Z on societal perspectives and lifestyle

Associated Press
Published
Oxford University Press has named "rizz″ as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person.

It topped "Swiftie" (an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift), "situationship" (an informal romantic or sexual relationship) and "prompt" (an instruction given to an artificial intelligence program) in the annual decision by experts at the publisher of the multivolume Oxford English Dictionary.

Oxford Dictionary stack

An Oxford English Dictionary is shown at the headquarters of the Associated Press in New York on Aug. 29, 2010. Oxford University Press has named "rizz″ as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

The four finalists were selected by a public vote and the winner was announced on Monday.

Rizz is believed to come from the middle of the word charisma, and can be used as a verb, as in to "rizz up," or chat someone up, the publisher said.

"It speaks to how younger generations create spaces — online or in person — where they own and define the language they use," the publisher said. "From activism to dating and wider culture, as Gen Z comes to have more impact on society, differences in perspectives and lifestyle play out in language, too."