Don't mock Marianne Williamson for believing in the power of prayer: Tammy Bruce

Many were quick to mock 2020 Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson after she appeared to credit the power of "prayers and meditation" earlier this month when Hurricane Dorian turned away from the east coast of the United States, but Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce thinks Williamson may be on to something.

"She became widely mocked for this idea of the power of the mind impacting a storm on its way...but there's a power to people coming together in prayer...and to the fact that we can engage with that and the value and importance of letting go and acknowledging that fact," said Bruce on her Fox Nation show "Get Tammy Bruce."

Williamson eventually deleted her original tweet, which called for “prayer, meditation, and visualization” to “turn away” and protect "those in the way of the storm."



"Prayer in large part is the power of the mind and the decision that we make to try to engage to make things better," said Bruce.

After facing backlash on social media, Williamson immediately issued a new tweet, blaming the "overly secularized Left" for losing "lots of voters."

Williamson recently made headlines for expressing her surprise with the behavior from many on the left, saying she "didn't know the Left was so mean," in an interview with The New Yorker last month.

"That was an important revelation for her," said Bruce.

Echoing Williamson's statement, Bruce slammed many of the Left for their reaction to her call for prayer but she had a message for those on the Right as well.

"You can be a person of faith and be a liberal...believing in God is not an exclusive framework but there is this mockery," said Bruce.

"I would also challenge people on the right who were mocking to some degree this idea of how they saw it...oh, Marianne Williamson says you can stop a storm with your mind haha. The fact of the matter is she was calling on people to pray to change that."

"Bottom line is," she concluded, "Marianne Williamson, while she won’t be the nominee, brings up an imperative conversation about who we are...it’s also a reminder that this is a supernatural experience, our lives."

"Our participation politically and personally is important, but how we come out of this spiritually matters the most of all and remembering somebody much more powerful much more important and good is in charge of everything," Bruce said.

