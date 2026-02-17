Sen Lee dares Democrats to revive talking filibuster over SAVE Act, slamming criticism as ‘paranoid fantasy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is urging Senate Republicans to resurrect the old-fashioned talking filibuster as he pushes for a vote on his Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, daring Democrats to physically hold the floor if they want to block legislation requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote.

"Over the last few decades, we've made it way too easy to where people can filibuster in their sleep or while on vacation, while at recess, at a bar, whatever. They don't have to show up and speak," Lee told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Monday.

"All we're asking is that if you want to filibuster this bill, you should have to show up, stand up, seek recognition and speak," he said.

The act, which would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, has amassed more than 50 co-sponsors, enough to break through a key procedural hurdle.

Lee argues there is no reason the bill should remain stalled and says Republicans should be willing to force a floor fight if necessary.

"We need to vote as soon as possible, Kayleigh, because the American people demand elections that are secure. Right now, they're not," he said.

"All of these horrible things [Democrats are] saying about this is paranoid fantasy. Our mantra in this: We want to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. … The SAVE America Act accomplishes both."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has vowed to fight the measure "tooth and nail," telling CNN's Jake Tapper, "We [Democrats] will not let it pass in the Senate."

"It's an outrageous proposal that is, you know, that shows the sort of political bias of the MAGA right. They don't want poor people to vote. They don't want people of color to vote because they often don't vote for them," Schumer added.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has simultaneously sought to put Democrats on the spot with a floor vote, using the procedure to have Schumer and his caucus explain to voters why they would block a push to federally enshrine voter ID and proof of citizenship requirements.

