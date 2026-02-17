Expand / Collapse search
Sen Lee dares Democrats to revive talking filibuster over SAVE Act, slamming criticism as ‘paranoid fantasy'

Republican senator says Democrats should 'show up, stand up, seek recognition and speak' if they want to block voter ID bill

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Democrats blast voter ID, Sen. Mike Lee defends 'Save America Act' Video

Democrats blast voter ID, Sen. Mike Lee defends 'Save America Act'

As Democrats label voter ID 'racist' and 'misogynistic,’ Sen. Mike Lee defends the 'Save America Act’ and counters claims of voter suppression on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is urging Senate Republicans to resurrect the old-fashioned talking filibuster as he pushes for a vote on his Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, daring Democrats to physically hold the floor if they want to block legislation requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote.

"Over the last few decades, we've made it way too easy to where people can filibuster in their sleep or while on vacation, while at recess, at a bar, whatever. They don't have to show up and speak," Lee told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Monday.

"All we're asking is that if you want to filibuster this bill, you should have to show up, stand up, seek recognition and speak," he said.

MURKOWSKI BREAKS WITH GOP ON VOTER ID, SAYS PUSH ‘IS NOT HOW WE BUILD TRUST'

Senator Mike Lee during a confirmation hearing

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, during a confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The act, which would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, has amassed more than 50 co-sponsors, enough to break through a key procedural hurdle.

Lee argues there is no reason the bill should remain stalled and says Republicans should be willing to force a floor fight if necessary.

"We need to vote as soon as possible, Kayleigh, because the American people demand elections that are secure. Right now, they're not," he said.

COLLINS BOOSTS REPUBLICAN VOTER ID EFFORT, BUT WON’T SCRAP FILIBUSTER

Mike Lee with a "Pass the SAVE Act" sign

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, talks with a guest during a "Only Citizens Vote Bus Tour" rally in Upper Senate Park to urge Congress to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"All of these horrible things [Democrats are] saying about this is paranoid fantasy. Our mantra in this: We want to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. … The SAVE America Act accomplishes both."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has vowed to fight the measure "tooth and nail," telling CNN's Jake Tapper, "We [Democrats] will not let it pass in the Senate."

Republicans must pass the "SAVE America Act" or their time in power will be a bust: Scott Presler Video

"It's an outrageous proposal that is, you know, that shows the sort of political bias of the MAGA right. They don't want poor people to vote. They don't want people of color to vote because they often don't vote for them," Schumer added.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has simultaneously sought to put Democrats on the spot with a floor vote, using the procedure to have Schumer and his caucus explain to voters why they would block a push to federally enshrine voter ID and proof of citizenship requirements.

Fox News' Alex Miller contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

