Whoopi Goldberg shuts down any links to Epstein while addressing name appearing in files on 'The View'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg addressed her name coming up in the Jeffrey Epstein files during the show on Tuesday, shutting down any link to the late convicted child sex offender.

"In the name of transparency," Goldberg began as she asked for the email to appear on the screen. "My name is in the files."

Goldberg's name is mentioned in an email from 2013, where someone says that she needs a plane to Monaco and that "John Lennon's charity is paying for it." Goldberg said that it should have said Julian Lennon's charity and explained that the email went on to ask Epstein if he would offer his private plane. The document released by the Justice Department showed Epstein responding with "no thnaks [sic]."

Co-host Joy Behar said Goldberg's point in addressing the message was that "anybody can be on this list."

"Well, this is my point! Because I’m telling you, when I tell you people are trying to turn me into, I wasn’t his girlfriend. I wasn’t his friend," Goldberg said, as Behar quipped she was "too old" for him. "I was not only too old, but it was at a time, you know, where this is just not – you used to have facts before you said stuff!"

When Behar then brought up President Donald Trump being in the files, Goldberg said she was speaking about herself.

"I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged," she said. "People actually believe that I was with him, it’s like, ‘Honey, come on.’ Every man that I’ve ever been with, you’ve known about because either the Enquirer wrote about it, people wrote about this stuff. So no, I never had this, and no, I didn’t get on the plane because you know what I would have to do to get on the plane?"

Her co-hosts then said, "fly," as Goldberg acknowledged that she doesn't fly.

"So they’re trying to get me to get on a plane to get to this thing for Julian Lennon," she continued.

The co-hosts have discussed the files at length both before and after the DOJ began releasing the documents.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced in a letter on Saturday that "all" Epstein files have been released consistent with Section 3 of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The letter includes a list of more than 300 high-profile names, including Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, Prince Harry, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Mark Zuckerberg and Bruce Springsteen.

In accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in November, the list of names includes "all persons where (1) they are or were a government official or politically exposed person and (2) their name appears in the files released under the Act at least once," the letter said, adding that the names appear in a "wide variety of contexts."