Plastic surgeon applauds move away from trans youth surgeries as far-left outlet examines doctors' shift

Dr. Sheila Nazarian reacts after The Atlantic says medical community 'no longer united'

Madison Colombo
Plastic surgeon says ‘it’s about time’ America stops youth gender surgeries Video

Plastic surgeon says ‘it’s about time’ America stops youth gender surgeries

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and ‘The Riley Gaines Show’ host Riley Gaines discuss the potential dangers of gender youth surgeries and whether the procedures should be legal on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian says it is a "stain" on her profession that so many doctors remained silent, she argues, while minors were steered toward irreversible gender surgeries. She said data suggests the risks of these procedures on young people could outweigh the potential benefits.

Nazarian responded to a new article in The Atlantic highlighting divisions within the medical community over gender surgeries for minors. The piece notes recent moves by major medical groups to delay certain procedures and questions whether a broad professional consensus still exists in the field. 

"It is a stain on my profession that so many were silent on this issue when they knew deep in their hearts and looking at the evidence that this is wrong," Nazarian said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

DETRANSITIONER PREDICTS MASSIVE WAVE OF LAWSUITS AFTER LANDMARK $2 MILLION VERDICT

A transgender rights supporter holds a sign while standing outside the Supreme Court during a rally.

A transgender rights supporter takes part in a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments in a case on transgender health rights in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4, 2024. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

LIZ PEEK: THE TRANS FEVER IS OVER — AND AMERICA IS RECKONING WITH THE DAMAGE DONE

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) updated its guidance, recommending medical professionals delay these procedures until patients are adults.

The organization now recommends "surgeons delay gender-related breast/chest, genital, and facial surgery until a patient is at least 19 years old." The group said it found "insufficient evidence" that the procedures have a positive risk-benefit ratio. 

Nazarian said the United States is following Europe, where several countries have adopted more restrictive policies on gender surgeries for minors. 

The United Kingdom has restricted the sale and supply of puberty blockers for minors. Sweden and France have also tightened guidelines on gender procedures for young people.

A protester holds a sign supporting gender-affirming care while standing outside the Supreme Court building.

A protester holds a sign in support of gender surgeries for transgender youth outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 18, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Nazarian has been vocal about what she called "emotional blackmail," accusing doctors of pressuring both the patients and their parents into agreeing to these surgeries.

FORMER TRANSGENDER CLINIC INSIDER CALLS $2M GENDER SURGERY VERDICT 'TIP OF THE ICEBERG'

In a lawsuit decided earlier this year, a transgender teen won a landmark medical malpractice lawsuit over surgery performed when she was a minor. The parents of the plaintiff, Fox Varian, claimed they were told by medical providers their daughter faced a high risk of suicide if the surgery was not performed.

On Jan. 30, a jury found that a psychologist and a surgeon were liable for malpractice, determining they had skipped key steps in deciding whether surgery was the best course of action. 

Chloe Cole speaks as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene looks on.

Chloe Cole speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 20, 2022. Cole has spoken publicly about detransitioning after receiving gender-related surgery as a minor, advocating for others in similar situations. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"Imagine being a mother and being told [to] either accept your transgender child or you'll have a dead child," Nazarian said.

"It is a horrific place to place a parent, that you just agreed to take off the healthy body parts of your child because doctors, people you trusted, told you that you would have a dead child if you did not," she later added.

Woman who detransitioned wins $2 million malpractice suit Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

