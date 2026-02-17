White House questions Newsom’s UK climate pact, blasts ‘green energy scam’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is escalating its clash with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, suggesting his newly announced climate partnership with the United Kingdom is inappropriate and accusing the Democrat of using his European tour to "audition for president."

Senior White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai said Newsom's deal with the U.K. – what Desai described as "clean energy scam policies" – and push for international climate cooperation have a "proven track record of failure," pointing to a 30% increase in energy costs under President Joe Biden and California gas prices near $5 per gallon.

"So not only is [the climate deal] inappropriate, Gavin Newsom is also just doubling down on a policy agenda that does not work and is making life worse for the people of his state," Desai said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

TRUMP BLASTS NEWSOM’S UK PACT, WARNS FOREIGN LEADERS AS 2028 BUZZ BUILDS

He added that Newsom should focus on California's problems instead of "frolicking around in Europe."

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Newsom positioned California as a "stable and reliable" alternative to the U.S. federal government, telling an international audience that the current administration is "temporary" and will be "gone in three years." Newsom sharply criticized President Donald Trump's foreign policy approach, intensifying speculation about the governor’s future presidential ambitions.



"Donald Trump is on his knees for coal and Big Oil, selling out America’s future to China," a Newsom spokesperson told Fox News Digital in response to the president's criticisms. "Governor Newsom will continue to lead in his absence. Foreign leaders are rejecting Trump and choosing California’s vision for the future."



RUBIO SHINES ON GLOBAL STAGE WHILE AOC, WHITMER, AND NEWSOM TAKE HEAT

Desai said that, while there is work still to be done, the economy is on a "positive trajectory."

"We're going to see real wages continue growing, meaning wages after inflation continue growing, and we're going to see the American people continue getting better off," Desai said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The second-term Democrat signed a clean energy memorandum with U.K. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, which the governor’s office said would facilitate nearly $1 billion in new investment.

Newsom also entered a pact with the Lviv region of Ukraine, which he said would involve California companies in the "rebuilding and resiliency" of the war-torn nation, specifically in defense, energy and digital technologies.

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.