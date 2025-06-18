Latin music icon Bad Bunny records ICE operations, calls agents ‘sons of b-------’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Latin music mega-star Bad Bunny expressed outrage while witnessing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

In a clip shared to his Instagram story, the artist recorded several law enforcement vehicles stopped on the side of the road, while officers appeared to interrogate several unidentified individuals. Bad Bunny could be heard insulting the ICE agents over the recording in Spanish.

"Look, those motherf------s are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela," he said in Spanish, mentioning ICE working on the Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, a city east of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan.

"Sons of b------, instead of leaving the people alone and working there," he added.

ICE has ramped up operations in the U.S. territory since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Spanish newspaper El País reported on June 1 that 445 people have been detained on the island since Jan. 26.

"The vast majority are men, and nearly 72% of those detained are Dominican citizens, followed by Haitians, Venezuelans and Mexicans," the outlet stated.

The report described the city as being "under siege" thanks to the federal government’s raids.

Puerto Rico’s governor, Jenniffer González-Colón – a Republican who supported Trump in the 2024 election – has stated that she will not get in the way of ICE operations, even those done in churches and hospitals.

González-Colón stated that she "cannot afford" to risk losing federal funds by interrupting deportations operations.

The subject of illegal immigration enforcement has reached a fever pitch in the United States in recent weeks. Protests against Trump’s immigration crackdown turned violent in Los Angeles last week, with the president calling in the National Guard and several hundred U.S. Marines to quell the chaos.

The artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is the latest to join the growing chorus of celebrities decrying Trump’s immigration agenda.

Kim Kardashian, whose sister Kendall Jenner dated Bad Bunny in 2023, made waves on social media earlier this month by denouncing the Los Angeles ICE raids as "inhumane."

"When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"Scream" actress Jenna Ortega similarly encouraged her 37.2 million Instagram followers to "be angry" over ICE operations in an Instagram story last weekend.

"The world is crying all over. People in Los Angeles are being torn away from their everyday lives & love... The ones they've built so tirelessly over the years, just like you… Innocent civilians in Iran are caught in the middle of warfare. Palestinian cries are still being buried in every day [sic] media. My thoughts are heavy, my heart follows."

She added, "Listen to one another & love, but be angry too. Educate yourself as best you can. To say this doesn't concern you, or that it isn't your problem, is a privilege under abuse."