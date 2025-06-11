Kim Kardashian says immigrants in LA suffering 'fear and injustice' thanks to Trump immigration plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite working with President Donald Trump on issues in the past, Kim Kardashian indicated on Friday she does not support his administration’s immigration policy.

In a recent Instagram post, the reality TV star condemned operations conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling them "inhumane."

"When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right," she stated in an Instagram story Friday.

The Los Angeles native shared the post as her hometown continues to be shaken by violent anti-ICE riots that started last week in response to the federal law enforcement agency detaining illegal immigrants.

DHS said ICE raids in L.A. over the weekend resulted in "hundreds of illegal aliens [being] arrested by ICE officers and agents," including "many with a criminal history and criminal convictions."

Protests and clashes outside multiple locations in downtown L.A. have grown so chaotic that Trump ordered National Guard troops into the city, followed by several hundred U.S. Marines, to restore order. Some California officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, have accused the administration of exacerbating the situation.

Despite the attacks on cops and other law enforcement officials by rioters, Kardashian argued in her post that immigrants are dealing with "fear and injustice" at the hands of the federal government.

She added, "Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely."

"There HAS to be a BETTER way," Kardashian declared, concluding her post.

The celebrity followed that post by sharing a video of pop star Doechii bashing Trump and ICE while accepting the of best female hip hop artist award at the BET Awards on Monday night.

During her acceptance speech, the musician stated, "There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order," she said. "Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us."

Despite Kardashian’s harsh stance on Trump’s immigration agenda, she has had a constructive relationship with him in the past. In 2019, she appeared at the White House alongside Trump to promote his criminal justice reform policies, calling them "magic."

By that point, Kardashian had been at the White House several times to discuss criminal justice reform issues and successfully lobbied President Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life without parole for drug offenses.

The White House did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.