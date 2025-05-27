Trump admin asks SCOTUS to authorize rapid migrant deportations to countries other than their own

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to intervene and allow it to quickly deport illegal immigrants to countries other than their own, Fox News has learned.

The request from the Justice Department comes after a lower-court judge, Brian Murphy, issued an injunction last month that halted the Trump administration's attempts to rapidly deport immigrants residing illegally in the United States to third-party countries not their own. In the ruling, Murphy said the Trump administration must provide "meaningful" notice to immigrants it wishes to deport to third-party countries, so they have adequate time to challenge their deportation.

The Justice Department's request follows a separate Monday evening ruling from Murphy, rejecting the Trump administration's request that his injunction be lifted, in order for deportations to continue while the merits of his ruling are adjudicated. Due to Murphy's rejection, the Trump administration sought emergency relief from the Supreme Court, asking it to upend the injunction itself.

UPENDING US BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP WOULD HAVE DRASTIC NEGATIVE IMPACT, DEFENDERS WARN

At the center of the Trump administration's request for relief from Murphy's injunction are as many as a dozen people from various countries, including Vietnam and Myanmar, who were allegedly ordered deported to South Sudan in violation of Murphy's earlier order.

Last week, Murphy ordered that the migrants remain in U.S. custody at a military base in Djibouti until each of them could be given a "reasonable fear interview," or a chance to explain to U.S. officials any fear of persecution or torture, should they be released into South Sudanese custody. As of Monday night, these interviews had not taken place, according to Murphy.

US JUDGE ACCUSES TRUMP ADMIN OF ‘MANUFACTURING CHAOS’ IN SOUTH SUDAN DEPORTATIONS, ESCALATING FEUD

It was unclear where the plane carrying the migrants may be as of last week, but a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Fox News that the flight was in the nearby African country of Djibouti, with U-S military personnel on the scene assisting. No word on when or if the flight would travel on to South Sudan.

A Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman had indicated South Sudan would not be the final destination for that particular flight.

Reacting to Murphy's ruling last week halting the deportation of illegal immigrants to South Sudan, President Donald Trump called on the Supreme Court to "put an END" to judges getting in the way of his immigration enforcement efforts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Judges are absolutely out of control, they’re hurting our Country, and they know nothing about particular situations, or what they are doing – And this must change, IMMEDIATELY! Hopefully, the Supreme Court of the United States will put an END to the quagmire that has been caused by the Radical Left," Trump wrote in a post shared to his Truth Social platform.

"If this is not worked out quickly, and the World is watching, our Country will be under siege again, with hundreds of thousands of hardened criminals, 'BREAKING DOWN THE WALLS.'"