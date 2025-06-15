Jenna Ortega urges followers to 'be angry' over Los Angeles immigration raids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Jenna Ortega declared that the world was "crying" on Saturday because of Los Angeles immigration raids and ongoing wars in the Middle East.

"The world is crying all over," the "Wednesday" star wrote on her Instagram story. "People in Los Angeles are being torn away from their everyday lives & love... The ones they've built so tirelessly over the years, just like you.. Innocent civilians in Iran are caught in the middle of warfare. Palestinian cries are still being buried in every day [sic] media. My thoughts are heavy, my heart follows."

She advised her followers to "never stop paying attention" as "human freedoms spanning across seas are being violated with such violence."

"Listen to one another & love, but be angry too. Educate yourself as best you can. To say this doesn't concern you, or that it isn't your problem, is a privilege under abuse," Ortega wrote.

Ortega’s post alluded to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids taking place in Los Angeles this month. The raids inspired protests which later turned into violent riots that devastated local businesses.

The post was also in reference to recent preemptive Israeli strikes against Iran and the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, the latter being an issue that led to Ortega’s "Scream" co-star Melissa Barrera being dropped from an upcoming franchise sequel.

Ortega’s post came the same day that several "No Kings" rallies took place across the country in protest of President Donald Trump.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Ortega for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo made a similar post on her Instagram story on the same day, lamenting the "violent deportations" of her "neighbors."

"I've lived in LA my whole life and I'm deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration," Rodrigo wrote.

"LA simply wouldn't exist without immigrants. Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest," she added.